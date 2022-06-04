Father Ted star Ardal O'Hanlon reveals he once went to the wrong funeral by mistake
Father Ted star Ardal O’Hanlon has revealed how he once went to the wrong funeral by mistake.
The 56-year-old comedian and actor told The Guardian, that the incident was one of the most embarrassing things to happen to him.
Explaining his faux pas, in a tale that could be mistaken as a storyline for his character Dougal Maguire he said: “My girlfriend’s mother passed away when I was 17 and I went to what I thought was her funeral.”
“I was standing there in my best, shiniest suit and realised everyone was looking at me. There were two funerals in town that day and I went to the wrong one.”
Read more
During the interview, he also revealed his biggest fear is being laughed at.
“[It’s] terrible for someone who makes a living out of making people laugh,” he explained.
The actor and comedian recently revealed to the Sunday Telegraph that he was paid just £2,000 per episode of Father Ted.
Making a total of £50,000 for appearing in all 25 episodes of the Channel 4 show.
“To put it in context, I remember hearing that a senior figure in a sitcom was doing a Christmas special for £45,000 per episode,” he told the publication.
“I was fine with that. I wasn’t in it for the money.”
O’Hanlon has recently released his second novel ‘Brouhaha’.
Published by HarperCollins, the dark comedy follows the explosive aftermath of the death of Dove Connolly in the town of Tullyanna.
Read more
"I'm terrified. I'm proud of it but you never know how it's going to be received," he told Sunday World.
"It's about a person who disappeared three years previously and what happened to them and why. It's kind of a detective novel and a regular novel about a small town, that's satirical and also dark and grim."
"When the pandemic started, I had a two-year hiatus and I had the skeleton of this which I'd written six or seven years ago."
"I didn't kill myself, we still had cocktail hour at three o'clock every day, but I think I would have gone nuts if I didn't have this to do."
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Premier League footballer ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’ of woman in her 20s
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home