Fans ‘traumatised for life’ after Lady Gaga and Brendan Gleeson’s Oscars kiss

Lady Gaga and Brendan Gleeson share a kiss at the Oscars. Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty. — © Variety via Getty Images

Lady Gaga and Brendan Gleeson shocked fans after sharing a kiss on the lips at the Oscars on Sunday night.

The pair, who are both currently filming scenes for the upcoming Joker sequel Folie à Deux, bumped into each other as they walked along the champagne carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles ahead of the 95th Academy Awards ceremony.

The castmates were delighted to see each other and were photographed going in for a hug before Gaga, who will play the notorious Harley Quinn in the Todd Phillips flick, planted a kiss on the Banshees of Inisherin star.

Viewers were floored by the bizarre interaction, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the encounter.

“Why did they kiss I am passing away,” one perplexed fan wrote.

Another said: “What the f**k is this??? Gaga, love. I love u (sic) from the bottom of my heart but what is this. I’m so confused”.

A third added: “I’m traumatized for life,” while someone else chimed in: “WHAT IS GOING ON HERE”.

However, others were amused by Brendan and Gaga’s intimate moment and thought it was one for the Oscars history books.

“Obsessed with this interaction between Gaga and Brendan Gleeson,” one fan said.

Another mused: “Bigger than any Oscar let’s be honest here”.

The Banshees of Inisherin lost all nine of its Oscar nominations on Sunday evening as Everything Everywhere All At Once swept up a whopping seven awards.

Stars Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan both missed out on the Best Supporting Actor gong to Vietnamese-American actor and filmmaker, Ke Huy Quan, who won his first Oscar for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Best Actor nominee Colin Farrell lost out to Brendan Fraser who won for The Whale, while Tipperary’s Kerry Condon missed out to Jamie Lee Curtis who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Brendan Fraser also beat out Paul Mescal for the Best Actor statuette. The Kildare native had been nominated for his performance in Aftersun.

Meanwhile, An Irish Goodbye took home the award for Best Short Film, and Irish animator Richard Baneham was among those who won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for Avatar: The Way Of Water.