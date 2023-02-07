Fans think Una Healy and David Haye are on ‘throuple’ holiday in Costa Rica

The rumoured throuple are keeping quiet on whether they’re vacationing in Costa Rica together, however, eagle-eyed fans believe they have spotted a number of hints.

Una Healy (left) with David Haye and Sian Osborne in Marrakesh.

Una Healy (41), David Haye (42) and his girlfriend Sian Osborne (30) are all on a sun-soaked holiday, though the rumoured throuple are keeping quiet on whether they’re vacationing together.

The pals made headlines after their Moroccan getaway in January, with some fans believing they are in a polyamorous relationship.

Tipperary star Una has been keeping followers in the loop with her travels on Instagram.

"Pura Vida,” she captioned one stunning video showing sunsets, selfies, gym sessions and sing-songs on the beach.

Former boxer David Haye and his model girlfriend Sian have not been pictured with Una so far.

A similar Instagram post from David, however, has caused fans to speculate that the trio are holidaying together in Costa Rica.

"Livin La Pura Vida here in Costa Rica,” he captioned one photo. “Nothing but good vibes and banta!! Ireland’s truly been representing out here… Until the next adventure.”

In the snap, Haye is posing beside Irish restaurateurs Ryan and John McElhinney.

Some fans think the similar captions is proof the rumoured throuple are again enjoying a holiday together.

"Ah David is hiding in the background,” one follower quipped in the comments of Una’s Instagram.

"Looks like Costa Rica,” another added.

"Man how lucky is David Haye," one commented under a mirror selfie of the star, appearing to believe the pair are more than friends.

Followers were left scratching their heads over Healy’s relationship status after she shared a snap of herself on holiday in Morocco over the new year with the heavyweight champion and his girlfriend.

The trio looked cosy as they held hands over the table in the photo, which Una captioned: “I’ve started 2023 in a comfortable place, feeling genuinely happy and at peace. Here’s to this year being ours x”.

Una Healy, Sian Osbourne and David Haye enjoy dinner together. Photo: Instagram

Sharing a poolside picture of the pals to his Instagram feed, Haye wrote: “If a picture says a thousand words, then this one says exactly what it needs to.”

The veteran boxer addressed the rumours a few weeks later: “I like to keep my private life private.

"I let people in through my social media a little bit, but what I do behind closed doors is between me and the girls involved.

"So yeah, I don’t really want to go into all that.”

At the time, Haye had only just returned from a trip to Costa Rica with Sian.

He reunited with Una at a boxing event just one day after touching back down in the UK.