Fans think Ryan Tubridy ‘passed away’ after Jamie Lee Curtis posts Instagram tribute

The Oscar winner took to Instagram yesterday to share a photo of herself posing with the Late Late Show host ahead of his final night on the job this Friday.

She thanked the Irish presenter for his work on the show as she shared how he’ll be missed when his replacement, Patrick Kielty, takes over next season.

“Hey @instatubridy YOU WILL BE MISSED! Thank you for the light you brought so many!” the 64-year-old wrote.

Many fans flooded the comments section with messages thanking the Halloween actor for sharing her love for the talk show and Irish talent with her 5.3 million followers.

However, others were alarmed by the post and began to send their condolences to Jamie Lee as they thought her pal Ryan had died.

“Oh no, so (sorry) for his family’s loss,” one person wrote, before another cleared things up, saying: “He’s not dead? He just left the Late Late Show”.

“Copy. Have no clue who he is, glad he is ok though,” the original poster replied.

Another admitted: “I had to do a bit of research because I thought he passed away. But he’s just no longer hosting a late night talk show. Even if I’m not familiar with the series or the host, this was still a lovely tribute to his time there.

And someone else mused how it was “such a sad day” for Jamie Lee before they were corrected by an RTÉ viewer.

Jamie Lee joined Ryan on the Late Late Show last October while promoting the newest film in the Halloween franchise, Halloween Ends.

During the show, she gushed about her profound love for Ireland and the Irish people, saying: “The Irish are the nicest people I've ever met.

“From the moment I stepped off the plane, from the baggage handler to the driver, to your people. You are the nicest people on earth”.