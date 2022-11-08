Fans say Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin ‘look like teenagers’ in new photo
The fresh-faced couple posed for a selfie together in one of the UFC star’s many luxury vehicles on Tuesday, which Dee shared to her Instagram profile
Fans couldn’t believe how young Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin looked in their latest social media post.
The fresh-faced couple posed for a selfie together in one of the UFC star’s many luxury vehicles on Tuesday, which Dee shared to her Instagram profile.
The mum-of-three wore minimal makeup and left her hair natural as she grinned beside her fiancé, who looked like a “youngster” after recently shaving his famous beard off.
The 34-year-old wore black tracksuit bottoms, a green polo shirt, and a black baseball cap as he smiled for the camera.
Fans flooded the comments sections with compliments for the pair, with many remarking that they looked younger than their actual ages.
One person wrote: “Is this picture from 10 year ago? LOL”.
Another said: “Who’s that youngster driving lol?”
Someone else added: “You both look so young”.
A fourth chimed in: “He looks like a young lad now..”
While another fan had some lovely words for Dee and her “natural beauty”, saying: “Such a natural beauty- there is hardly any women in the spotlight still rocking their natural looks. Well done you for staying true and grounded a huge inspiration to all young girls and ladies. Just what a woman should aspire to be like.”
It comes after McGregor was teased by fans after shaving off his beard last week.
He had appeared without his beard in a series of photos showing off his and Dee’s Halloween costumes.
“A Lion without his mane,” one fan had said about his new look, while another added: “Who tf is that guy.”
The Dubliner later took to social media to cheekily give his followers the middle finger after they noticed his clean-shaven face.
“"F**k all yous talking bad about my beard ya’s’ll do nothin,” he declared alongside a picture of him with his face covered.
One fan suggested: “We made Conor self conscious about shaving his beard.”
