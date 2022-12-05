Fans say Barry Keoghan’s son Brando is his ‘twin’ as he shares cute new photos

The Eternals star welcomed his mini me back in August with Scottish girlfriend Alyson Sandro.

Barry Keoghan has shared some gorgeous new snaps with his lookalike newborn son Brando.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Barry delighted fans as he shared a photo of the father-son duo.

Baby Brando looked “very very cute” dressed in tartan shorts, navy socks, a white shirt, and a navy sweater vest with a red trim and sequins.

His Christmas fit was complete with a matching tartan bowtie while a blue dummy can be seen lying on a table in the photo.

Dubliner Barry looked proud as punch to show off his son and had a massive grin plastered onto his face while out for dinner.

Captioning the snap, Barry wrote “Wee Brando” and added a heart and shamrock emoji.

Fans flooded the replies section to gush over Brando, with many remarking that they couldn’t believe how much he looked like his father.

One person said: “It’s insane how much that baby looks like you. Aly really carried your twin lmao.”

Another wrote: “AWWWW HE IS ADORABLE BARRY!! You guys really look alike omg!!”

While a third chimed in: “What an amazing likeness! So gorgeous!”

And a fourth added: “he’s your double”.

And on Monday afternoon, Barry shared another sweet snap with little Brando.

The pair pulled the same silly face for the camera, looking more like twins than ever with their matching blue eyes.

The 30-year-old added a heart emoji on top of the photo, showing his love for his little bundle of joy.

It comes after Barry sent fans into a frenzy when he met up with Doctor Who star Matt Smith and posed for a picture with him.

Matt played the eleventh incarnation of the Doctor as well as Prince Philip in The Crown and, most recently, Daemon Targaryen in the Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon.

Barry took to Twitter on Saturday evening to share a black and white of the duo looking cheerful, which he captioned: “Matt yah legend,” adding a heart emoji.

Fans were delighted by the surprise snap, with excited followers saying that it was a case of “legend meeting legend”.

One fan said that they were “foaming at the mouth” while another wrote that they were “Obsessed with this”.

Someone else said: “Two of my favorites in one photo”.

And a fourth added: “Photo of the month”.