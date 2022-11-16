Fans left fuming as Rosie Connolly’s 4th ARQ fleece range sells out in ‘minutes’

Rosie Connolly announced on Wednesday that her clothing brand 4th ARQ’s website would be restocked with some of their Lennox half-zip fleeces.

Rosie Connolly-Quinn announced on Wednesday that her clothing brand 4th ARQ’s website would be restocked with some of their Lennox half-zip fleeces.

The products – available in the colours raspberry, white, black, navy, sage, aqua, blush, and ecru – are priced at €40 each.

Fans dashed to the 4th ARQ site this morning at 10am to try and bag their favourite fuzzy fleece, but the collection sold out in “less than 10 minutes”, Rosie revealed in a social media statement.

“In less than 10 minutes we sold out entirely of the Lennox half-zip. To say this was a shock is a total understatement,” the businesswoman wrote on Instagram.

“Every launch the demand gets higher and higher and we are beyond grateful for this! However this does mean that not everyone was able to get what they wanted today”.

She confirmed that the range would be restocked on December 1 as she thanked fans for their support.

However, many felt “robbed” after failing to get their hands on the Lennox and took to social media to air out their frustrations, with some joking that 4th ARQ only sell “one size in every colour”.

One person slammed the brand’s “ridiculous service and website” and shared a screenshot of her shopping basket, which told her that the fleece she wanted had sold out before she managed to pay.

“Surely when I'm in the payment process, this can't happen? Ridiculous service and website,” she wrote on Twitter.

The 4th ARQ Lennox fleece in White

Someone else replied to her, saying: “Same also happened me! Had two in my basket at 10.01 only then to be told they were sold out very disappointing”, to which the original tweeter responded: “Very frustrating indeed. Had mine in my basket at 10 and it wouldn't let me into the payment for 2 mins cause there was a queue. Baffled really.”

Another angry consumer asked: “Could you confirm for your customers what actually constitutes a restock? How many products? Nobody appears to have gotten anything.”

Someone else added: “Very frustrating, when you think you have them but they literally disappear while in the q (sic).”

Speaking on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, Rosie admitted that it was “pretty much guaranteed” that the Lennox fleeces would sell out as tens of thousands of customers had signed up to be notified of the restock.

She added that she felt some “guilt” that not everyone would get their fleece, explaining that it’s just “not always possible” for her to place stock orders when she wants them.

Speaking ahead of the restock, the 32-year-old said: “I just want to prep your expectations for this relaunch because obviously we can see in the back end of our site how many people are signed up to get a notification when something is back in stock and guys, there are tens of thousands - if not more – signed up for the Lennox restock.

“I know just by looking at the numbers that there’s not enough Lennox to cover how many people have signed up. So, I just want to prep you on that side.

“It’s pretty much guaranteed that they are going to sell out and obviously that’s amazing and I’m delighted but I’d love if we could supply enough for absolutely everyone.”

She continued: “There’s so much that goes into business behind the scenes and it’s not a case of going, ‘Just double your order and it’ll be here next week.’ It just doesn’t work like that. We are literally doing all that we can.

“But we have loads. We have thousands of them so my advice is, be on at 10 o’clock and please just be kind if they sell out and you don’t get something.

“It’s a great complaint to have, don’t get me wrong, and the feedback has been so amazing on the Lennox and I really appreciate that everyone is so interested in them.

“So, I just wanted to manage expectations. I didn’t want to put a downer on it – I just wanted to be realistic with you that there is a lot more who are looking for the Lennox than we have.”