Fans in tears as rumours of Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers ‘split’ spread online

Paul Mescal is rumoured to have split from his singer-songwriter girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers after online gossip branded the pair’s relationship as ‘over.’

The couple have long been a fixture of internet rumours, with fans who previously speculated they were engaged now believing they have called it quits.

Neither Maynooth native Paul or his American love Phoebe have addressed the claims.

Anonymous celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi ‘announced’ their split last month based on reports from unknown sources.

Since then, social media has exploded as fans say they are ‘grieving’ the loss of the celebrity couple’s relationship.

"Not me genuinely stressed at rumors that Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal have broken up,” one said.

"Please don’t say Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers broke up,” another posted.

"I’m going to cry,” another fan said.

Confused fans have spread rumours like wildfire, partly prompted by a photo The 1975 frontman Matty Healy shared to Instagram last week.

In it, he is snapped locking lips with Phoebe while comedian Bo Burnham put his arms on their shoulders.

Mescal shot to global fame for his role in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People, since gaining notoriety for critically-acclaimed film Aftersun.

Grammy-nominated Phoebe has been described by Paul as his rock.

“To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable,” he told GQ.

"Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her.”

The pair spent her “best Christmas ever” in the actor’s local Kildare last year, Phoebe confessed to British Vogue.

"Last year, I stayed with my boyfriend’s family in Ireland.

“It was like a full-rom,” the award-winning singer said.

Fans have long been gushing about the celebrity couple, who met over Twitter when Paul starred in Normal People.

While they were rumoured to be dating, Paul appeared in the music video for Phoebe’s song Saviour Complex, which was directed by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

A few days later, Paul finally revealed that he had a girlfriend during an interview with GQ, describing his partner as a “lifesaver”.

After making their red carpet debut together in November 2021, the pair officially confirmed their relationship in December with a sweet Instagram post.

It is clear they share a love for Ireland as last year it was reported they were contemplating a home in West Cork.

When asked for advice on a “successful relationship” by Vogue, she said a clear sign is “when your favourite thing to do is to hang out with each other.”

She also shared their ‘typical date night’: “Laying in the park for hours, then going home and watching TV.”

Paul has joined Phoebe on tour in the US and has admitted he loved spending time with his long-rumoured fiancée.

“I really, really enjoy being around her and her band and her friends,” he told Bustle.

"It’s also great to get to see a country that I’m not familiar with.”