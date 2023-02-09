Fans gobsmacked as radio star Mark ‘Nobby’ Noble quits FM104’s Strawberry Alarm Clock

‘Please do not think for one second that I am leaving the show because I do not like being part of your morning each day’

Fans and colleagues have reacted in shock after FM104’s Strawberry Alarm Clock star, Mark ‘Nobby’ Noble, announced live on air that he was quitting the station after 24 years.

The popular radio presenter, who has co-hosted the station's multi-award winning breakfast programme for 13 years alongside Jim ‘Jim Jim’ Nugent, told devastated listeners that tomorrow is his last day.

In an emotional announcement on air, that colleagues later said they were not expecting, Noble said he had some "personal news" to share with his loyal listeners.

He said: "Friday will be my last time to be in this chair, behind this microphone and to talk to you on The Strawberry Alarm Clock.

He continued: "Please do not think for one second that I am leaving the show because I do not like being part of your morning each day.

“That couldn't be further from the truth and honestly, it is an absolute privilege that so many tune into us every morning and have continued to do so for so many years.

"Your loyalty has helped the show remain No. 1 for a very long time indeed.

"That's the thing however, I've worked in FM104 for over fifty percent of my life and I've been here a very long time.

"Change is good for all of us and the time has come for change to happen in my life.

"The great news is that Jim-Jim will still be here every morning, so you're only losing one of us”.

As he teared-up, Noble added: "Finally for now, and to quote the marvellous late Terry Wogan as he signed off on his last breakfast show, thank you, thank you for being my friend".

It's understood Noble had sent an email to colleagues earlier this morning, saying he was leaving the show prior to his announcement on the air waves.

Many admitted they were "blindsided" and "unaware" that one of their main presenters was leaving the station.

Within minutes of Noble taking to the airwaves, FM104’s WhatsApp text line was flooded with messages from shocked listeners saying they were "distraught", "saddened" and "crying" over the news.

Noble's co-presenter and friend Jim Nugent responded on air saying, "Wow, that's some reaction man, that's some reaction from so many listeners, so many lovely messages in”.

Noble replied: "Thank you I appreciate it".

He later tweeted: “Tomorrow will be my last day in FM104. If you ever tuned into the show that we love doing so much, thank you”, followed by a strawberry emoji.

A number of listeners tweeted messages of support with one writing: “Heard you announce it this morning - the mornings won’t be the same without you” while another fan wrote, “Well that’s just ruined my morning. All the best and thanks for entertaining me on so many mornings on the road!”.

While former FM104 Presenter Emma Nolan who moved to Spin 103 Breakfast show last year tweeted “Best in the biz”.

Prior to being appointed as one of the presenters of the Strawberry Alarm Clock, Noble, who is also the station’s Deputy Programme and Music Director, had hosted the Drive Time show for four years.

It’s understood Mr Noble is leaving both his management and presenting roles.

The Strawberry Alarm Clock with Noble and Nugent at the helm, has swept the boards at the IMRO's on numerous occasions, winning Best Breakfast Show, Best Radio DJ, Best Entertainment Inserts, and was part of a number of Station of The Year Awards.

A number of staff at FM104 said Mr Noble will be missed and was popular among his colleagues.

Aside from his radio work, Noble is also a Motoring Journalist and runs the successful YouTube Channel “Nobby on Cars”.