Fans beg for The Saturdays comeback as Una Healy and Rochelle Humes reunite

The pair formed two of five members of the chart-topping girl band alongside Frankie Bridge, Mollie King and Vanessa White between 2007 and 2014.

Una Healy and Rochelle Humes reunited over the weekend

Fans of The Saturdays were left delighted this weekend as former bandmates Una Healy and Rochelle Humes shared photos of their sweet reunion online.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Una posted a snap of her and Rochelle beaming beside one another with the caption: “Two Saturdays on a Saturday”, adding a heart emoji.

Rochelle commented on the post, writing “My girl for life”, before reposting the photo on her own Instagram story, adding the words: “Look who I found”.

The sweet photo then popped up once again on Una’s story, where she added The Saturdays ‘Greatest Hit Megamix’ as accompanying music.

It is believed that the duo reunited to film an episode of The Hit List, a music game show hosted by Rochelle and her JLS star husband, Marvin Humes.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to demand the girls round up the other Saturdays girls for a comeback.

One person wrote: “Get the other three and get back on stage it's all I want in life”.

Another pleaded: “Give us the reunion the world wants and needs!!!”

“A Saturdays reunion needs to happen immediately,” someone else added.

And fourth chimed in: “WE NEED A SATURDAYS REUNION”.

Una has previously said that she’d be up for getting the band back together sometime in 2023 as she feels like the “time is right”.

And Mollie King agreed, telling Metro that she was open to the idea.

“I’m somebody that never says never. I absolutely, hand on heart, loved every single minute with the girls,” she said last summer.

“To have gone through that experience with them, I feel like the luckiest girl. It massively depends on everybody’s schedules, where everybody’s at”.

However, Rochelle wasn’t so sure, admitting that she “just couldn't even imagine” a reunion during an interview with Heat Magazine.