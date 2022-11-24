Fair City’s Sorcha Furlong says she’s happy being 45 but ‘wouldn’t rule out Botox’

The 45-year-old, who plays Orla Molloy on the hit RTÉ soap, said she has no problems with ageing.

Fair City star Sorcha Furlong has admitted she “wouldn’t rule out” getting Botox as she opened up about getting older.

The 45-year-old, who plays Orla Molloy on the hit RTÉ soap, told RSVP Live that she has no problems with ageing but finds it funny when she finds herself scolding her 12-year-old daughter Stella the same way her mum did to her.

"There is so much pressure on us to look a certain way, but I am 45 and I don’t hide it. It is my age,” she told the publication.

“In my brain I am 19 but my body is 45. When I give out to Stella I am saying things my mam used to say to me.

“I still go to the gym and I have a great trainer, but I do all of that stuff for me. It is more for my mental health and to look after myself.

"But would I get Botox? I wouldn’t rule it out," she joked.

Sorcha praised her daughter, who recently started secondary school, for being an “amazing kid” amid the breakdown of her marriage to soap writer Ken Harmon last year.

“I am not going to say much because she will be like, ‘You’re so embarrassing, mum.’ She is 12 and she is an amazing kid.

“She is developing into her own little person, so, of course, she is going to push boundaries. My marriage broke down last year and it is not anybody else’s business.

“Everybody goes through shit, I might have an interesting job, but my life is very boring away from that. I collect Stella from school, do her homework and bring her to hockey.”

She added that she and Stella have an extremely close relationship, describing the duo as a “team”.

"Stella and I are a team. There is a different dynamic when you are a single parent,” Sorcha said,

"It was always just me and Stella and she was about five years old when she met my ex-husband Ken and we came as a package.

"It was the same with Ken, he came as a package with his three lovely kids and we started this blended family. But there is a different dynamic and a different closeness with you being a single parent.

"I don’t mean to say other parents aren’t close to their kids, it is just a different thread because it is just the two of you,” she added.