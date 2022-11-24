Fair City’s Sorcha Furlong says she’s happy being 45 but ‘wouldn’t rule out Botox’
The 45-year-old, who plays Orla Molloy on the hit RTÉ soap, said she has no problems with ageing.
Fair City star Sorcha Furlong has admitted she “wouldn’t rule out” getting Botox as she opened up about getting older.
The 45-year-old, who plays Orla Molloy on the hit RTÉ soap, told RSVP Live that she has no problems with ageing but finds it funny when she finds herself scolding her 12-year-old daughter Stella the same way her mum did to her.
"There is so much pressure on us to look a certain way, but I am 45 and I don’t hide it. It is my age,” she told the publication.
“In my brain I am 19 but my body is 45. When I give out to Stella I am saying things my mam used to say to me.
“I still go to the gym and I have a great trainer, but I do all of that stuff for me. It is more for my mental health and to look after myself.
"But would I get Botox? I wouldn’t rule it out," she joked.
Sorcha praised her daughter, who recently started secondary school, for being an “amazing kid” amid the breakdown of her marriage to soap writer Ken Harmon last year.
“I am not going to say much because she will be like, ‘You’re so embarrassing, mum.’ She is 12 and she is an amazing kid.
“She is developing into her own little person, so, of course, she is going to push boundaries. My marriage broke down last year and it is not anybody else’s business.
“Everybody goes through shit, I might have an interesting job, but my life is very boring away from that. I collect Stella from school, do her homework and bring her to hockey.”
She added that she and Stella have an extremely close relationship, describing the duo as a “team”.
Read more
"Stella and I are a team. There is a different dynamic when you are a single parent,” Sorcha said,
"It was always just me and Stella and she was about five years old when she met my ex-husband Ken and we came as a package.
"It was the same with Ken, he came as a package with his three lovely kids and we started this blended family. But there is a different dynamic and a different closeness with you being a single parent.
"I don’t mean to say other parents aren’t close to their kids, it is just a different thread because it is just the two of you,” she added.
Today's Headlines
poo-gate | Conor McGregor says ‘I smell poo’ in bizarre late night Twitter jab at arch-rival Khabib
caring kingpin | Irish boxer Peter McDonagh praises Daniel Kinahan for rescuing him from the ‘scrap heap’
'loose end' | ‘Foolish’ shop assistant (22) caught with cocaine had ‘lost his way’
Yule theft | Mum who stole Xmas decorations was smoking ‘ice’ and in a ‘drugs haze’, court told
DEMENTED | Exposed: Pint-sized thug who threatened to kill new mum and ‘rape her corpse’
guilty plea | Kerry badminton champ who admitted paying women for access to their children for sexual gratification to be sentenced today
Secret recording | Jonathan Dowdall claimed Mary Lou McDonald used Hutch family for ‘money and votes’, trial told
weather warning | Yellow wind warning in place for four counties as ‘very blustery day’ forecast
aisle crisis | Shoppers south of the border pay far more for their everyday trolley items
Fair Enough | Fair City’s Sorcha Furlong says she’s happy being 45 but ‘wouldn’t rule out Botox’