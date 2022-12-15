Fair City’s Ryan Andrews reveals ‘warning’ from girlfriend about his Everest climb

“I got my warning — the foot was put down,’ he told Evoke.

Fair City star Ryan Andrews has revealed how his girlfriend – now wife – Michaela O’Neill “hated” his climb to Base Camp of Mount Everest.

The newly-weds opened up about their relationship with Evoke as the actor confessed his wife is “very supportive” but climbing Everest was testing her limits.

‘She hated it! Hated it!’ Ryan admitted.

"Michaela is very supportive but I was gone every morning at 6am hiking and training, and then I was gone for three weeks and there are dangers over there.

"I didn’t think of that at all. So when I came home she said, ‘That’s brilliant, I am so happy for you but you’re not going again until after the wedding’.

He made the challenging trek earlier this year, describing the experience at the time as “surreal.”

The pair recently wed in a Dublin registry office after ten years together.

The actor and primary school teacher have known each other since the age of 10 and have been in a relationship since they were 16.

"We didn’t do our rings or anything as next year is the wedding in Majorca and that will still mean something,” Ryan revealed.

"I was a bit nervous and I was laughing throughout the whole thing,” he confessed as the pair hadn’t brought any speeches, readings or rings to the ceremony.

“Michaela was getting emotional and I just started laughing with that nervous giggly laughter and then everyone started laughing.

"Even getting dressed up and walking around town I was nervous. But it was lovely being in town with all the Christmas lights and so on.”

The newlyweds celebrated the official ceremony in the capital and are set to jet to sunny Spain next summer for a second do.

Michaela took to Instagram on Thursday morning, captioning a snap of a lavish Westbury Hotel breakfast with: “waking up as a wife!”

A Christmas tree is the corner posed as the backdrop to a their Westbury Hotel breakfast complete with flowers.

Their engagement took place on Ballymoney Beach in Co. Wexford last August, with longterm plans to wed in Spain still on the cards.