Fair City’s Ryan Andrews opens up about emotional wedding day with childhood sweetheart

Fair City’s Ryan Andrews (29) has revealed the emotional behind-the-scenes of his wedding day to childhood sweetheart Michaela O’Neill.

The actor and primary school teacher have known each other since the age of 10 and have been in a relationship since they were 16.

"You dream about that moment for so long and it felt so strong to become husband and wife,” he told RSVP.

"Michaela’s dad passed away a few years ago and his birthday is November 23, the day we got married. It was a very special touch.

"We all raised a glass and toasted to him. He gave her a silver Tiffany necklace just before he died and she never opened it until the morning of the wedding."

Ryan said the emotional day “felt so natural” for them and were delighted to spend it with their families.

"My dad had a health scare in 2020, he ended up in ICU with Covid-19, so we were very aware of being with our close family,” he admitted to RSVP.

"We felt so proud of ourselves when we got back to the suite after the wedding.

"We felt so proud of ourselves when we got back to the suite after the wedding.

"We got the best of both worlds by having our ceremony at Christmas and our party during the summer,” he said, before detailing the celebratory dinner reception at The Westbury hotel.

"We love The Westbury at Christmas, it is our favourite spot. It was so festive, the Christmas lights were on and Christmas music was playing.

"The fire was blazing, it felt so special. The menu was lovely as well and our guests loved it. We always said if we didn’t have a summer wedding we would get married at Christmas,” he told RSVP.

The couple, who have been together for 15 years, checked into the Westbury Hotel on a mini-break honeymoon.

Michaela took to Instagram to share a snap of a lavish hotel breakfast captioned as: “waking up as a wife!”

A Christmas tree is the corner posed as the backdrop to a their Westbury Hotel breakfast complete with flowers.

Their engagement took place on Ballymoney Beach in Co. Wexford last August, with long-term plans to wed in Spain still on the cards.