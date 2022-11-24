Fair City’s Ryan Andrews marries long-term partner Michaela O’Neill in Dublin wedding

The couple, who have been together for 15 years, tied the knot this week.

The newlyweds stayed in the Westbury Hotel. Instagram / @michaelaon

Fair City actor Ryan Andrews (29) has tied the knot with wife Michaela O’Neill is a sweet Dublin wedding.

The newlyweds celebrated the official ceremony in the capital and are set to jet to sunny Spain next summer for a second do.

The couple, who have been together for 15 years, then checked into the Westbury Hotel on a mini-break honeymoon.

Michaela took to Instagram on Thursday morning, captioning a snap of a lavish hotel breakfast with: “waking up as a wife!”

A Christmas tree is the corner posed as the backdrop to a their Westbury Hotel breakfast complete with flowers.

Their engagement took place on Ballymoney Beach in Co. Wexford last August, with longterm plans to wed in Spain still on the cards.

Ryan told RSVP Live: “We are officially getting married at the end of November and our wedding will be in Spain next July.

“You think that a registry office would be very simple but the closer it gets the more we are starting to add plans to it. We need a dress, a suit, meals and a hotel. We have family to take care of.

“Next year, we will have 80 people in Spain, if they all come. It could be a little bit less.”

In April, the Fair City actor went on an expedition to Mount Everest, updating his Instagram followers as he travelled up to base camp.

In October 2021, Andrews was one of the final four contestants on RTÉ show Ultimate Hell Week.

He took part in gruelling challenges alongside 17 other celebrities in a bid to raise funds for their chosen charity.

He recently announced his role in a new theatre show: The Blonde Bombshell.

The show tells the story of Hollywood starlet Marilyn Monroe and Ryan is set to direct and produce the showcase of dancers.