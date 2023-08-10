Fair City’s Rebecca Grimes reveals co-star will officiate her wedding

The actor plans to marry her other half this winter surrounded by their families and friends.

Fair City star Rebecca Grimes has announced that she and her boyfriend Paul have gotten engaged.

The actor, who plays Hayley Collins in the RTÉ soap, was delighted to share the news and plans to marry her other half this winter surrounded by their families and friends.

To make the day even more special and add a “personal” touch, Rebecca is enlisting in the help of her co-star and best friend Nyree Yergainharsian, who stars as Melanie Petrosian in Fair City.

Rebecca officiated Nyree's wedding ceremony in Spain last year and to return the favour, Nyree will act as celebrant as Rebecca and Paul tie the knot in December.

"What we haven't told anybody - I haven't spoken about this on social media at all - is that I'm getting married this year and Nyree is going to do my ceremony as well," Rebecca told the RTÉ Guide.

"Like we married each other, you know?

"My other friend is a chaplain, so she's going to do part of my ceremony as well.

"At Nyree's wedding, her sister-in-law also had a role, so it's shared and all very warm and personal."

The happy couple will say “I do” this December with their loved ones by their sides, but they plan to officially wed beforehand.

"Myself and Paul will do the legal aspect separately before the big day. But in future, we will celebrate the anniversary on the date of the big ceremony.

"Although it would be nice to have a mini celebration every year on that day too."

Rebecca isn’t stressed about planning her wedding, especially because she’s already sorted out one of the biggest details – her dress.

"I've never particularly been one for weddings," she explained.

"It's not something that I looked forward to my whole life or anything like that.

"The exciting part about it is being married to Paul, and then everything else is just a party.

"We're very laid back about it; like we've very little organised. I have a dress now though, so it'll come together, and zero stress.

"We want to have a really nice party with all our family and friends."