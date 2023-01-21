Fair City’s Jenny Dixon 'shrieked with joy' when she found out she was having twin girls
The actress is expecting with her husband Tom Neville, an ex-TD for Fine Gael
Former Fair City star Jenny Dixon has revealed she “shrieked with joy” when she found out she was pregnant with twin girls.
The actress is expecting with her husband Tom Neville, an ex-TD for Fine Gael, and has been sharing their journey to parenthood with followers on Instagram.
As Jenny approaches her due date, she shared sweet snaps from their gender reveal party in November.
"Shrieked with joy when I found out it was two girls. Pics 2 months apart.
"8 weeks of baby girls growing. Swipe to today... #28weeks! What are your suggestions for cute twin girl names?! Love to know!!”
The former Fair City actress posted a smiling snap of her in a white dress and white heels, holding a pink box with “It’s a Girl!” written on all sides.
Jenny and her husband Tom met at a film festival in Limerick in 2016, just as the long-term county councillor had been elected as a TD for Limerick.
“I didn’t actually know he was a politician when I met him, I just thought he was an aspiring actor,” she told The Irish Sun of their meeting.
The star admitted that last week was a “big one” for her as she reflected on what her husband would be like as a dad.
"What has struck me most this week is him,” Jenny wrote on Instagram.
Read more
"He is going to be the best dad.. and it makes me fall in love with him all over again. Your cute dad books you’ve bought on Amazon and your fierce overprotective-ness mode is hot.
"Love you @tomnevilleinsta.”
The actress – who played Kerri Ann on Fair City – has been keeping followers up-to-date on her life as a mum-to-be, even giving an insight into a recent night out with pal Leo Varadkar and his partner Matt.
With a smiling selife snapped with the Taoiseach, his partner and Jenny’s husband Tom, Jenny said her weekend was full of “great conversations, catch-ups, family and food.”
"And at 26 weeks twin pregnant I’m so thankful for finding a stretchy velvet dress in my wardrobe! It works I wanna shout out!”
