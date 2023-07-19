Fair City’s fiery new family brings drama to Carrigstown this season

The Mullen family are sure to make a splash on the RTÉ drama over the next few weeks.

A new clan has landed in Carrigstown and is ready to cause a stir on Fair City over the next few weeks.

The Mullen family are sure to make a splash on the RTÉ drama as matriarch Babs Mullen (Ali Fox) and daughters Jess (Ciana Howlin) and Ruby (Rachel Wren) are quick-witted and feisty characters who bring the drama.

The trio will be joined by Babs’ husband Victor soon too, as he is due to arrive later this season.

Viewers were first introduced to the feisty introduced to fiery Babs, Carrigstown’s new traffic warden, when she went head-to-head with Dean after clamping his illegally parked van.

Dean unsuccessfully tried to appeal his fine and things got heated no-nonsense Babs when he refused to serve her at Hot Pots.

Meanwhile, her daughters have also inherited the scrappy gene, with “restless soul” Ruby (17) on the lookout for trouble.

Paul has hired the teenager as Ruth’s new babysitter, but things get complicated this week when wild child Ruby organises a house party as soon as Paul leaves.

Ruth is shocked by Ruby and her friends’ reckless behaviour, especially when Ruby’s friend Dawn helps herself to Paul’s whiskey.

Will Paul succeed in catching her out when he discovers that he’s being played? He's especially thrown off when Babs pays no heed to his accusations.

Meanwhile, things are set to change dramatically for Jess as the eldest Mullen child has some explosive news brewing.

After we meet her later this week, we’ll also come across her boyfriend Greg (Shane McCarthy), who has established himself as part of the furniture - much to Babs’ annoyance.

But when Jess feels faint and things go south in the Community Centre, she finds an unlikely helper in Paul, despite his run-in with Babs. Will Jess’ dizzy spells cause concern for her family?

Things are most certainly about to get interesting as the Mullen family make themselves at home in Carrigstown.

Ali Fox, who is now starring as Babs on Fair City as well as continuing her stand-up comedy career, is enjoying her latest gig.

"Everybody has been a joy to work with and I really feel welcome. It's like I've been here for ages and that's always a good sign," she told the RTÉ Guide.

"This is my first ever experience with a continuous drama, so I'm really green to the whole thing.

"Even though I don't mind the rough and tumble of being freelance, and the variety when you're jumping from job to job, I've really taken to the stability of knowing exactly what I'm going to be doing every day.

"It's lovely to be able to plan things around my work here and my work as a comedian as well."

Prepare for plenty of drama on Fair City from Thursday, July 20, at 8.30pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

