Fair City star shares snaps of night-out with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner

The star is currently pregnant with twins and shared a smiling selfie snapped of her, her husband Tom Neville – a former Fine Gael TD – and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Matthew Barrett.

"This weekend...” Jenny captioned the carousel of photos. “Great conversations, catch ups, family & food…

"And at 26 weeks twin pregnant I’m so thankful for finding a stretchy velvet dress in my wardrobe! It works I wanna shout out!”

In a photo shared with her almost 15k followers, the grinning bunch pose for a selfie in smart-casual shirts and Jenny in a black dress with matching heels.

“Gorgeous,” one follower said, while others said the star – who formerly played Kerri Ann on Fair City – looked “beautiful.”

Jenny and former TD Tom enjoyed a meal at the swanky Marco Pierre White Steakhouse.

The pair have been open about their journey to becoming parents, announcing the news on Twitter.

"Just when we thought it may never happen. It happens,” Jenny said.

"Some kind of sacred magic. Faith, positivity, determination.. and an act of god. We can’t wait to meet you. We can’t wait to meet both of you.”

At the time, the star said: “Overwhelmed with all the love received. It’s more than I imagined & I imagined this moment more times than I can count.

"We’re so grateful for the love and kind messages thank you. Like so many, it’s been a journey. I tread carefully.. but I tread confidently.

"I pray, keep the faith and smile. I talk to the two little blessings daily.

Jenny and Tom met at a film festival in Limerick in 2016, just as the long-term county councillor had been elected as a TD for Limerick.

“I didn’t actually know he was a politician when I met him, I just thought he was an aspiring actor,” she told The Irish Sun.

They married in 2019 in Dublin before celebrating with a lavish reception at Powerscourt Estate in Wicklow, a year after the TD proposed in Italy.

Celebrity guests included Jenny’s Fair City co-stars George McMahon, Bryan McMahon and Una Crawford O’Brien as well as some of Tom’s Fine Gael colleagues like Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.