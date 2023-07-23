Fair City star Ryan Andrews shares first photo from Spanish wedding

The couple officially said “I do” at an intimate ceremony in Dublin last November, but tied the knot for a second time on Saturday on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Fair City star Ryan Andrews has shared the first photo from his lavish destination wedding to Michaela O’Neill.

The couple officially said “I do” at an intimate ceremony in Dublin last November, but tied the knot for a second time on Saturday on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actor shared the first official snap from their big day, which he captioned: “Mr & Mrs Andrews”, adding a white heart emoji.

The bride stunned in a floor-length veil and lace dress while Ryan looked dapped in a classic black tuxedo.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

Glenda Gilson said: “Look at you two! Amazing! Congratulations to you both”.

Makeup artist and businesswoman Aimee Connolly added: “Ah so gorge”.

While James Patrice wrote: “Ah so gorge”.

The newlyweds’ summer nuptials come eight months after they officially became husband and wife in a small civil ceremony in Dublin last winter.

Speaking ahead of their Spanish do, Ryan said that he and Michaela didn’t feel any pressure the second time around because they were more focused on spending time with friends and family.

"I think there will be 65 people in total and our families will make up 35 of that. It will be very tight,” the soap star told RSVP Live.

"I was genuinely nervous for the ceremony and I laughed the whole way through it. It was just my parents and my brother and Michaela’s mother and her siblings there on the day. Without even realising it, the pressure is completely gone.

"We are looking at July as more of a party because in our heads we have had our wedding and done our vows.

"This will be a thank you to all the people in our life, our guests."

Ryan and Michaela both share a love for the arts and first met after they were both cast in The Olympia Panto as 10-year-olds.

They started dating five years later and have been together ever since – with Ryan getting down on one knee at Ballymoney beach in Co Wexford in the summer of 2021.