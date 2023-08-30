Fair City star Maclean Burke announces engagement to partner Cat Nolan

‘I bent down to pick up a weight from the floor and she said ‘I do’

Fair City star Maclean Burke has revealed he is now engaged to his partner Cat Nolan after “a mad training session.”

The actor, who plays Damien Halpin in the hit soap, shared a smiling photo of the couple to social media earlier today.

"So, myself and Cat had a mad training session today… I bent down to pick up a weight from the floor and she said ‘I do’,” he wrote.

"Love you Cat Nolan, you fill my life with happiness, fun, love and truth.”

The Fair City star added some hashtags and emojis to the post: “#fiance #love #happy #engagement #deadlybird.”

Burke and his now-fiancée have been together for over four years

Messages of congratulations have since flooded in for the bride- and groom-to-be, with RTÉ star – and his pantomime co-star – James Patrice writing: “Aaah congrats gals!”

Other followers called the announcement “the best news ever,” adding they are “so happy” for the pair.

Burke previously told the Sunday World that he met Nolan when he was “in the throes of depression with the failed marriage.”

"I met Cat through a mutual friend when I was by no means ready to be out dating or doing anything.

"My buddy was like, 'Look, this one is a bit of fun, see what happens.' I went on a date and the rest just kind of took care of itself. We're now together two and a half years.

"We have so much in common. Thankfully I met Cat when I was in the throes of depression with the failed marriage.

"This little lady came along and picked me up and got me going and refocused my mind. There's two of us in it now and we're enjoying life and moving forward in our 40s."

Burke shares four children with his ex-wife Ashleen, while Nolan also has three children.

"The blended family really works and I've learned a lot from Cat and her lads and vice versa. It's really good. I actually really enjoy it.”

The star has been open about his journey with mental health in the past, telling the Sunday World that he “didn’t know who to turn to” in 2019.

He reached out to Men’s Aid and told them he would like to talk to someone.

“They are dealing with guys on the phone all the time and it's part of what they do," he says.

“They were able to put perspective on it and I think that's important for people who need help, which they did give me.”

He said he didn’t “deal with the lows” and instead, everything “came to a head” at once.

"I had to do something about it and they were my first port of call and they got me through it.

“It's not something I'm going to hide. It's something that's vitally important.”