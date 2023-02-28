Fair City star Jenny Dixon tells of ‘emotional week’ after welcoming twins

The babies, whom they named Bella Sky and Capri Lucia, were born in Dublin’s Rotunda hospital on Monday, 20 January.

Tom got to hold his daughters for the first time

Fair City star Jenny Dixon has told of she and her husband Tom Neville have had an “emotional week” after welcoming twins.

The actor, who played Kerri-Ann Bishop in the long-running RTE soap, and the former MP announced last week that they had become parents to two daughters.

The babies, whom they named Bella Sky and Capri Lucia, were born in Dublin’s Rotunda hospital on Monday, 20 January.

The twins have been staying in the neonatal ward in the hospital since they were born.

Taking to Instagram this week, Jenny shared a series of photos of her new family of four as she gave her followers an update on life since becoming a mum.

“Thank you so much for your beautiful messages, likes and comments. We are enjoying getting to read each one,” she began.

“I got home a day early on Friday night and had to pack again to celebrate my brother's wedding the next day to his gorgeous new bride.

“We are in to see the girls every day and they are doing so good! What a team there is in Neonatal in the Rotunda Hospital.”

Jenny then shared a sweet photo of Tom getting to hold their children for the first time, which she captioned: “My heart melts.”

“Today was the first day Tom got to hold his baby daughters,” she added.

“After less than a week old they are doing so good. They no longer need oxygen assisting tubes.

“It's been an emotional week. I do plan to be back on during the week to chat.

“Right now, I'm in a bubble go newborn cuddles and chats and also trying to recover.”

The couple announced on Friday that their baby girls had arrived into the world a few days earlier.

“Bella Sky Neville and Capri Lucia Neville were born Monday 20th February 2023 (girls in neo natal and doing well),” Jenny said on Instagram.

“To Professor Jennifer Donnelly and the entire team of midwives and staff we thank you so much.”