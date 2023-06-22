Fair City star Jenny Dixon opens up about ‘poignant’ pregnancy losses

“And there’s probably still to a certain point things you don’t speak about. I suppose we decided to speak on it now because if it helps one person then it’s worth it”

Former Fair City star Jenny Dixon has opened up about pregnancy loss and her heart-breaking journey to motherhood.

She welcomed twin girls, Bella Sky and Capri Lucia, with her husband Tom Neville in February.

But before their little bundles of joy arrived, the couple endured a tough few years of pregnancy losses and struggled to start a family of their own.

Jenny admitted that the past three years have taken a toll on her and, while she’s delighted to finally become a mum, she still finds it difficult to discuss her losses.

“I never knew if I would speak about it. It’s hard to find the words,” she told RSVP Magazine.

“And there’s probably still to a certain point things you don’t speak about. I suppose we decided to speak on it now because if it helps one person then it’s worth it.

“I know stories like that helped me. We were getting pregnant, but there were losses. Each loss is different. You become educated to the world of it.”

The new mum said that she and Tom had a hard time understanding why this was happening to them.

“Answers are hard to come by. We found a real reluctance to put down a reason. There’s also a lack of testing until you go past a certain point, which I don’t know why because why not gather data earlier on?

“From everybody I speak to, it seems to be the same thing, there’s a reluctance or an inability to categorise why. You just hear the same words: bad luck, bad timing, not meant to be, not strong enough, unfortunate, or very common.

"For me, my coping mechanism was thinking we were one step closer. Sometimes failure is not a step back. Sometimes it’s one step closer to achieving your dream. So you change your mindset to try to move in a direction of making it happen rather than mourning the loss.

"There were times I’d go to church more. I’d light candles and I’d do it maybe daily. And I’d sit in that quiet space and I’d reflect and meditate and manifest and ask – that can be intense!”

After their tortuous struggle, Jenny and Tom finally welcomed the twins earlier this year.

The sisters were born at 33 weeks and required extra care in the neonatal unit in Dublin’s Rotunda Hospital for the first few weeks of their lives.

And ever since they arrived home six weeks after their birth, the family have been happier than ever.

"It was such a long journey to get to this point, to be sitting here now holding them in my arms felt like a long way off,” Jenny shared.

"In my life, I’ve manifested things whether it’s working on a soap opera, doing panto, having baby girls, when the moment comes into being, it is pure magic.

"I can’t describe how good it is. It’s a feeling of liberation, a weight lifted – just joy. It’s euphoric."