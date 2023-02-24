Fair City star Jenny Dixon and former TD husband Tom Neville announce birth of twin girls

The babies were born in Dublin’s Rotunda hospital on Monday.

CELEBRITY couple Jenny Dixon and Tom Neville announced tonight they have become proud parents to twin daughters.

“Bella Sky Neville and Capri Lucia Neville were born Monday 20th February 2023 (girls in neo natal and doing well),” announced Jenny.

“To Professor Jennifer Donnelly and the entire team of midwives and staff we thank you so much.”

Former Miss World Rosanna Davison was among the first to congratulate the couple."

“Congratulations to you both and welcome to the world Bella and Capri! Beautiful names,” she wrote on Instagram.

Fellow Fair City star Amilia Keating wrote: “You are amazing.”

Jenny (38) famously played Kerri-Ann Bishop in Fair City, until her character was stabbed to death nearly four years ago.

Tom (46) was a Fine Gael TD for Limerick county, until he lost his seat in the last election. Earlier this year he took up a new job in London.

The couple wed in Dublin in June 2019, with then Taoiseach and fellow Fine Gael politician Leo Varadkar wishing Tom and his new bride well.

Several of Jenny’s former colleagues from Fair City joined her on the big day, including George McMahon (Mono), Dave O’Sullivan (Decco), Bryan Murray (Bob) and Una Crawford O'Brien (Renee). Jenny’s character Kerri-Ann previously caught up in a love triangle involving Mondo and Decco.

Before going into acting Dubliner Jenny was a teacher. She later spent a couple of years in Los Angeles, trying her hand at acting and modelling and famously hung out with Hugh Hefner in the Playboy mansion.

Tom hails from Rathkeale and was initially co-opted to Limerick county council in 2003 to replace his father.

Following the economic crash he emigrated to Australia for four years and when Dan gave up his Dail seat in 2016 Tom ran and was elected and replaced him.

Tom has also tried his hand at acting, appearing in several short films. Earlier this year he took up a new job in London with TikTok in their brand management division.