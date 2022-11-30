Fair City star Jenny Dixon and ex-TD husband throw gender reveal party for twins
The actress is expecting with her husband Tom Neville, an ex-TD for Fine Gael.
Former Fair City star Jenny Dixon threw a party to discover the gender of her unborn twins.
The actress is expecting with her husband Tom Neville, an ex-TD for Fine Gael, and the pair announced the sex of the babies in style.
With a large white balloon between the loved-up couple, the soap star and her husband popped it with a pin, revealing a tumble of pink balloons to signify twin girls.
“We’ve waited a lifetime for this moment.. a surreal day. a beautiful one.. a thankful one. #GenderReveal what will our baby twins be!”
Jenny thanked everyone “for the love” in the “beautiful moment,” as stars like Rosanna Davison shared heart emojis and best wishes with the parents to be.
The pair have been open about their journey to becoming parents, announcing the news on Twitter.
"Just when we thought it may never happen. It happens,” Jenny said.
"Some kind of sacred magic. Faith, positivity, determination.. and an act of god. We can’t wait to meet you. We can’t wait to meet both of you.”
At the time, the star said: “Overwhelmed with all the love received. It’s more than I imagined & I imagined this moment more times than I can count.
Read more
"We’re so grateful for the love and kind messages thank you. Like so many, it’s been a journey. I tread carefully.. but I tread confidently.
"I pray, keep the faith and smile. I talk to the two little blessings daily.”
Jenny and Tom met at a film festival in Limerick in 2016, just as the long-term county councillor had been elected as a TD for Limerick.
“I didn’t actually know he was a politician when I met him, I just thought he was an aspiring actor,” she told The Irish Sun.
They married in 2019 in Dublin before celebrating with a lavish reception at Powerscourt Estate in Wicklow, a year after the TD proposed in Italy.
Celebrity guests included Jenny’s Fair City co-stars George McMahon, Bryan McMahon and Una Crawford O’Brien as well as Tom’s Fine Gael colleagues like Leo Varadkar.
