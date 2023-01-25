Fair City star Clelia Murphy (47) reveals ‘low-key’ wedding plans with teenage sweetheart
The actress – who played Niamh Cassidy on the Dublin-based soap – is set to marry her fiancé Neil Casley.
Fair City star Clelia Murphy (47) has opened up about her wedding plans, admitting she has “put the cart before the horse with everything I’ve done in life” and the ‘Big Day’ is no different.
The actress – who played Niamh Cassidy on the Dublin-based soap until 2018 – is set to marry her teenage sweetheart Neil Casley in a “low-key” wedding.
“To be honest with you, I’ve never done things the way other people have,” she told RSVP Live.
“I’ve never been married before. I’ve put the cart before the horse with everything I’ve done in life.”
She added: “We’ve a busy year ahead of us, it’s all go, all excitement, so we’re taking things one day at a time.”
The Dubliner revealed the pair are “pretty much organised,” but she is still without a dress.
“I haven’t even thought about the gúna yet,” she admitted.
“It’s going to be low-key and small, just family and some pals,” she said.
“We just want the day to be remembered for good music, good food and good craic.
“Everybody is really excited and my sister is organising my hen party, which I have no idea about where we are going.
“As long as everyone is healthy and happy, I don’t mind.”
Clelia and Neil reconnected after knowing each other as teens, with an inside source telling The Irish Mail on Sunday that the Fair City star was “blown away” by the proposal in September.
“When they reconnected, it brought all those teenage flutters back,” the insider added.
“So, when he asked her to marry him, it really was a case of an offer that was never going to be refused.”
Clelia has described herself as “notoriously private” when it comes to their relationship, previously telling RSVP about her reasoning.
“I don’t talk about it because he has a private life and I kind of respect that.
"I also think being in a relationship is hard enough without the public gaze on it and I don’t think I would be able to enjoy it or get to know him.
“I am notoriously private. If I have nothing to say I will keep my mouth shut. I don’t particularly want to be a spokesperson for anything, I can only talk about experiences that I know myself.”
