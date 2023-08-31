Fair City star Bryan Murray says dementia isn’t the ‘end of the world’

The actor and his wife Una Crawford O’Brien, who also stars in Fair City as Renée Phelan, are ambassadors for The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Fair City star Bryan Murray has said that Alzheimer’s isn’t the “end of the world” after being diagnosed with the condition four years ago.

This week, the pair attended the opening of a new dementia day care centre in Co Kildare and opened up about their experience with the disease.

Speaking at the launch of Kildangan Day Centre, Una said: “Bryan was diagnosed over four years ago with Alzheimer’s and because of his job, we didn’t say anything to anyone for quite a while. We kept it to ourselves and worked through it.

“And then, last year, it became public knowledge and it was the best thing that happened to us because when you’re dealing with it on your own, it’s very difficult.

“Bryan was fine, he was grand because I was minding him, but I needed that support. So, to be here today and to know that this centre has opened not just for the people with Alzheimer’s but their supporters as well is incredible.

“The best thing we did when Bryan did come out... was contact the Alzheimer’s Society. They have been fantastic. We’ve had so much support and we want to let people know that it is not the end of the world.

“This man – I haven’t stopped all summer. It’s been the most wild year of my life. He says yes to everything. So we’ve been everywhere doing things.

“He’s been in two plays this year and he’s in Fair City. Yesterday, he was doing a reading up in Swords Castle, last week he was meant to do a voice in an animated film, which didn’t happen but it’s going to happen in a few weeks’ time.

“So, what I’m saying is that there are ways around this and I think people are now becoming more educated and learning that someone being diagnosed with dementia isn’t the end of the world. This man is an example.

“In Fair City, he’s fed the lines through his ears. It creates some problems and for the rest of us acting with him, we’re jealous because we have to go and learn the lines. It has its positives.

Bryan chimed in: “So, Alzheimer’s has a good effect! Without this person here to my right, I wouldn’t be here. She’s a miracle.”

He spoke openly about his battle with dementia and admitted it was “very scary” at first.

“(Alzheimer’s) isn’t the end of the world. As a younger lad, I was able to read a script and that would be it. I would know all the words.

“Later on, I noticed that it was getting a little bit more difficult and I had to read it again and again and again. It was very scary. Really scary.

“And now look around at the number of people who have been in that situation. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for some kind of cure eventually.”