Fair City spoilers: Shock in Carrigstown as Dermot Fahy confesses to killing Cian Howley

Fair City fans were left reeling tonight with the bombshell revelation that the killer in its biggest whodunnit mystery in years is Dermot Fahy.

Dermot, who reappeared in the show just recently after an absence of five years, confessed to killing Cian Howley after a confrontation between the pair at Rafferty’s building site.

James had earlier tonight revealed the woman in the picture is a sugar baby named Megan and the key – which had Cian’s blood on it and turned out to be the murder weapon - belongs to an apartment he rented for her.

He insisted Megan never returned the key when he ended things.

Carol and Rafferty planned to meet Megan to find out more. When Dermot barged in on their meeting, Carol discovered that Megan is actually Dermot’s daughter, Zoe.

Zoe swore she knows nothing about the key. Rafferty was suspicious of Dermot and Zoe and wanted to go to the guards, but Carol convinced him to let her speak to Dermot first.

Gardaí told James they knew the key belonged to an apartment leased in his name, in which Cian was residing. Fidelma posited that James was the real target, and Cian was collateral damage.

Carol met with Dermot to explain things. Dermot insisted Zoe was not capable or murder and revealed that he was the one who killed Cian.

Actor Seamus Power played Dermot, who in the soap was sent to jail for robbing Paul Brennan.

“I think Cian didn’t burn bridges, he blew them up,” laughed actor Adam Weafer, who played Cian.

This latest whodunnit on the hit RTÉ soap comes on the back of the murders in recent years of Kerri-Anne Bishop, Ritchie Lennon and Will Casey.

Adam laughed when it’s suggested the north Dublin soap is beginning to rival Midsomer Murders in body count.

“I think once you put the leather jacket on, you’re in trouble,” he jokes, referring to Cian’s trademark attire on the show.

The 32-year-old admits he enjoyed playing the part of the troublesome teacher, having arrived into the cast almost three years after replacing a different actor who previously had the same role.

“They’re the best ones to play. I was lucky to crack one of them out of me because it was fun to play.

“It’s strange, because when I started out to play him he was quite a nice character, where he did have a past but I never kind of played that (devious) role.

“But I think he just comes from a very troubled childhood with his father and he kind of always got away with murder it seemed with his mam,” the star explains.

“I had to play him in a sense where I had to give him a moral compass. I just didn’t want to play a pantomime villain, so I had to give some reasoning behind his actions.”