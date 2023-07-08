Fair City and Love/Hate actor Johnny Ward weds stunning bride Brenda in Kildare

Johnny (36) got hitched to stunning hairdresser Brenda Murphy after a quaint ceremony in the Sacred Heart church in Kilcullen, Co. Kildare.

Boxer Eric Donovan and his wife Laura at the wedding

Actor Johnny Ward may have starred in the likes of Fair City and Love/Hate but yesterday he had the biggest role of his life – becoming a married man.

Johnny (36) got hitched to stunning hairdresser Brenda Murphy after a quaint ceremony in the Sacred Heart church in Kilcullen, Co. Kildare.

The beautiful blonde bride – who sported a gorgeous ivory-coloured wedding dress with decorated silver belt and trailing veil – held aloft a bouquet of white roses as she emerged from the church with husband Johnny.

Johnny Ward with his wife Brenda Murphy

The actor, who raised a triumphant fist when he exited the church with his bride, looked dashing in a navy suit, on which he had a white rose on its lapel and white handkerchief in a breast pocket, paired with a light blue waistcoat, navy tie and white shirt.

Among Johnny’s groomsmen was fellow Fair City actor Stephen O’Leary, who plays Zak Dillon in the hit soap, while his best man was pal Darren Molloy.

Brenda’s father, Joe, walked her down the aisle, while proud mum, Marion, watched on. Brenda’s sister, Karen, was part of the bridal party.

Guests continued on yesterday afternoon for a swish reception attended by more than 160 revellers in the Westgrove Hotel in Clane Co Kildare.

Fair City Actor Stephen O’Leary and Lauren Butler at the wedding

Among those at the bash were boxer Eric Donovan, TV star ‘Pete the builder’ Finn, Gaiety theatre panto dame Joe Conlan and Fair City actress Amelia Stuart Clarke.

While starring on Fair City, Johnny’s character Ciaran Holloway kidnapped Amelia’s character Katy O’Brien, and held her hostage for the best part of two years.

Country music star Cliona Hagan, whom Johnny met when both took part in Dancing With The Stars four years ago, was another star guest – with the actor delighted to persuade her to perform some songs at the reception last night.

Several tables at the bash were aligned to groups Johnny has worked with over the years – including Fair City, Love/Hate (in which he played Pauley), Dancing With The Stars and Copper Face Jacks The Musical.

The couple had several other acts also performing at the reception, including singer Steven Mangan, magician Steve Spade, saxophonist Conor McGrath and classical musician Stella Bass.

Johnny, who is from Walkinstown in Dublin, also last night raised a toast to his late father John, who died from cancer when he was on Dancing With The Stars – his mum Cathy wiped away a tear or two.

Brenda is originally from Kilcullen and was thrilled when Johnny proposed at Christmas 2021.

Johnny recalled the first time he met Brenda, which was in February 2021 when they were both out separately for a walk in The Curragh.

“It was very much in the news to keep social distancing and all that kind of stuff during lockdown.”

“I remember we were doing the panto, we got shut down. At the time I just went out, cleared my head. It was a lovely day and Brenda had the same intentions, and it was just something like ‘I don’t actually know anyone down here in Kilcullen’, so it was like ‘how are you?’

“It started from there. I said a couple of words, she said a couple back and we just started walking.

“Then we finished our walk 45 minutes later and I said ‘are you actually from here?’ She said she was from old Kilcullen and that she was living in her sister’s house.

"We had mutual friends. I said ‘look I don’t usually do this, but it would be great to catch up again and do some social distancing walking’. Then one thing led to another, then eventually we were dating and then we got engaged.”