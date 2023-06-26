Fair City actress shocks viewers by returning as different character

Viewers were left confused as not only did she have a completely different hair colour to Sash but Charleigh also played another character, Kelly Allen, twice before

Fair City actress Charleigh Bailey has opened up about playing different roles on the hit show as she takes on her SECOND character and her fourth stint on the soap.

When Stephanie Kelly, who plays Sash Bishop, took ill in November 2021, Charleigh was called in to play Sash for a couple of weeks.

Viewers were left confused as not only did she have a completely different hair colour to Sash but Charleigh also played another character, Kelly Allen, twice before on the soap in 2011 and in 2016.

“I know the producers needed somebody that was on Fair City before because they didn’t have time to show them the ropes,” says Charleigh.

“It was literally the Saturday morning I got a call to ask if I was free the Monday. So they had to use someone that was already familiar with the set and stuff. As well, learning the scripts literally the day before. I really enjoyed it. Sash has great storylines, she has lots of characters.

“I know some viewers were giving out they didn’t put a blonde wig on me, but that would have been a bit ridiculous as I wasn’t doing an impersonation of Stephanie. I put my own stamp on her, but keeping the storyline there.”

“RTÉ did do a press release to say that I did play Kelly and I was stepping in for Steph, just to explain it so viewers weren’t confused, but obviously some viewers didn’t see that so when they turned on the telly I say there was a lot of confusion, I remember Carol was going through a lot at the time, so we were kind of slagging say Carol has gone mad and she thinks that Kelly is now reappearing as Sash. It was kind of funny.”

Now Kelly Anne is set to reappear on the show on Sunday and will move in with her foster sister Zoe and fellow housemate Dearbhla.

“I first went in 2011 and played her (Kelly) for about 12 weeks. Then in 2016 I was playing her again for about six weeks. Then in 2021 I went back in again as Sash, when Stephanie was sick. I just covered Stephanie for the week as Sash and now I’m back playing Kelly,” she says

Mum-of-three Charleigh is full of enthusiasm about returning to the soap.

“Fair City was my first gig as an actor and I found it’s so beneficial,” she said. “It’s like bootcamp for actors. You’re going in there and you have all these cameras, it’s such a well-run show.”

“You could have 20 or 30 scenes to get through in a week, you’re learning how to learn your lines off, and you’re learning to be on time. What happens in makeup, costume, I just think it’s a fantastic thing to start as an actor, and also there’s such a lovely vibe in there, everyone is so friendly.

"Because I always come in for a while, go off for a while and come back. I love that, because it’s just like a little home, it’s really comfortable and lovely, and everyone is so nice.”

She won a IFTA award as Best Supporting Actress six years ago for her role as Charlene in A Date For Mad Mary.

“That film was amazing as well. Myself and Seána (Kerslake), who plays Mary, are really great friends, and all the team, we all stayed very close. That was my first feature film as well. It was just such an amazing script. We were all so young as well,” she recollects.

“The story revolved around Mary got out of prison and Charlene my character was getting married, and Mary was on a mission to find a plus for Charlene’s wedding, that was basically the nook of it.”

Charleigh grew up in Killester on Dublin’s northside and has an electrician partner, Keith.

“I remember my mam saying ‘don’t get with an actor, because it too unsteady, the two of us being actors, because it’s too unsteady’,” she smiles.

“At the minute, I’m busy with three children, two boys a little girl,” she smiles. “My oldest son is 13 and then my second son is five. My youngest is only nine months old, so I’ve kind of been busy with her for the last while.”“