Fair City actress helped Colin Farrell deliver litter of pigs in Ballykissangel
“Colin was a very young guy, but he was a fantastic actor.”
Dubliner Deirdre Donnelly may play new battleaxe Jacinta Boyle in Fair City but the respected actress can also remember a time when she helped Colin Farrell deliver a litter of pigs in Ballykissangel.
Animal-lover Colin was recently seen in the Banshees of Inisherin allowing his cottage to be overrun by a gaggle of lovable creatures, including legendary Jenny the donkey, but even before all that he showed he had a way with cuddly beasts.
“I was the village vet. I was also one of the people who hung out a lot in Fitzgerald’s Pub with the rest of the gang, so it was a good feisty kind of part,” she smiles.
“Colin was a very young guy, but he was a fantastic actor. I had the honour of having delivered pigs for Colin Farrell in one of the scenes, because he was involved in a farm with his elderly uncle, so I had a bit of interaction with him on his farm.
“But he was and is a lovely guy, he has become a legend in Hollywood and fair play to him, he deserves it. He’s a sweetheart, a lovely guy.”
Deirdre, whose first major TV acting job was in the 1970s in The Riordans, recalls the village of Avoca in Co. Wicklow being plagued by tour buses full of fans visiting where BallyK was made.
“That was an epic job, it went on for six years. It was a wonderful ensemble. My goodness it was so popular internationally. We used to get fan mail from America and Australia, obviously from England and Northern Ireland,” she explains.
Dervla Kirwan played Assumpta Fitzgerald in the hit series and Deirdre recently got to work with her again.
“I worked with Dervla recently, which was very strange after 25 years,” she smiles.
“I was in the last episode of Smother, playing a judge, and it was amazing to see Dervla after that interval of time.
“She had just been a young girl, I think she was only 25 when she started doing Ballykissangel, and she has obviously matured into a fantastic actress.”
Deirdre has been starring in Fair City for the past several weeks as charger Jacinta Boyle, but her accent and demeanour is a lot more subtle and sophisticated than her rough-edged character.
Viewers have seen Jacinta arrive in Carrigstown as Gar’s adoptive mother and main rival to his birth mum Joan.
“Jacinta is kind of reclaiming her son, with whom she didn’t have a great relationship,” she tells us.
“She had drink problems and problems with her husband, so she comes back into Gar’s life and wants to kind of chase off Joan and also to some extent Dearbhla, his girlfriend, as well. She wants to reclaim all that kind of right over her son, so it’s complicated.”
She adds that Gar is the oldest of Jacinta’s children, whom she wants to get involved in his gym business.
“I don’t think Jacinta had much time for Joan at all, nor vice versa, so they all had kind of claims on Gar and driving the poor boy insane I think,” she reflects.
“She doesn’t hold back at all, which is great to play. She is very direct in how she talks to others and she is not going to be shy about getting her point of view across, so she is a bit of a battleaxe.
“As an actress I got to find the good points about her, or the points that maybe are not on the surface, so she also wants to build bridges with Gar, they haven’t got a great relationship up to now.”
Deirdre recently became a grandmother for the first time after her only child, stage manager Lucy, gave birth six months ago to son Dara.
“I’m enjoying every minute of it, and I’m so happy for her,” beams Deirdre.
“She is such a great mother. I’m enjoying it and I get all the perks. I can hand the baby back if he’s crying too much. But he doesn’t cry too much, he smiles mostly. I have been loving every minute of it.”
