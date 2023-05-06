‘Failed concept’ – George Hook says RTE have ‘no balls’ and Late Late Show needs to go

‘It has been a failed concept since Gaybo retired ... Who even watches it anymore?’

Former RTE stalwart George Hook has slammed the national broadcaster for having “no balls” and stating that “the Late Late Show is a failed concept” and “needs to be pulled.”

Since Ryan Tubridy announced last month that he was stepping down after 14 years at the helm, speculation has been rife about who will take on the biggest job in Irish TV.

Hook, who worked for RTE for more than two decades, ranted to the Sunday Worldthis week about the vacancy and how we all need to stop speculating about the next presenter. He also had huge praise for Miriam O’Callaghan, Claire Byrne and Sarah McInerney, who all withdrew from the running in recent weeks.

Out of the running: Miriam O’Callaghan

“I was surprised by the names that were linked to it. And still am,” the former rugby pundit exclusively told us. “Why would any of them want it? At this point it is now a failed concept and must be dumped.

“It has been a failed concept since Gaybo retired because the two of them [the show and Gay Byrne] were an item. They were great together. Gaybo was an entertainer.

“Pat Kenny wasn’t. And Ryan Tubridy certainly wasn’t. And it has continued to get worse and worse as the years have gone by. But RTE insisted on clinging on to it, despite the numbers falling dramatically. Who even watches it anymore?” he exclaimed.

“The likes of a Johnny Carson and David Letterman were brilliant talk show hosts because they were entertainers.

“You actually need someone my age to stand up and acknowledge that the current show is dead in the water – and that’s one of the biggest problems. It’s all young people in there so they are just trying to gloss over the new vacancy.

“No one has the balls to actually pull the plug. The new Director General [Kevin Bakhurst replaces Dee Forbes in July] is coming in and if he had any balls, he would can the Late Late Show on his first day.”

Hook added: “There is another good reason why it is over. There are no guests. Even if they managed to convince Graham Norton to jump ship and come to RTE he wouldn’t be able to save the Late Late Show.

Out of the running: Sarah McInerney

“That’s why I am actually very impressed that Miriam, Claire and Sarah all pulled out, because the temptation of the job and the money would be incredible.

“But they are brilliant and smart women and they know that they are current affairs presenters and not entertainment presenters. Amazingly, they couldn’t do the job that is required to save it. They copped it – I think they know that. It is a failed concept. It is on life support and it needs to go.”

Out of the running: Claire Byrne — © Andres Poveda

Doireann Garrihy, Jennifer Zamparelli and Baz Ashmawy are all still in the mix, to which he replied: “Ah stop. They are not strong enough for that role. They would be entertaining but how would they hold an interview?”