Excited Morah Ryan moves into new Clontarf apartment to stay close to Bonnie and Lottie

The Seascape apartments in Dollymount, where Morah Ryan and two of her children now live

Gerry Ryan’s widow Morah moved into her new seafront apartment last weekend with two of her children.

And it seems her radio presenter daughter Lottie will have no shortage of baby sitting offers as she lives in a similar apartment close by.

Pals reveal Morah was keen to stay in the Clontarf area of north Dublin, where the Ryans lived in a mansion for over 30 years, as she wants to help Lottie with her one-year-old baby Wolf and also care for her elderly mother who lives in the locality.

“Wolf is Morah’s pride and joy as he is her first grandchild,” reveals a friend.

“Morah wants to stay close to her family as Lottie lives in the area, while Bonnie has a place out in Harmonstown further northside, which is a short drive away.

“She also helps care for her own elderly mother, who lives in the same area. She is really excited about moving into the new apartment as it’s all completely new to her.”

Morah is moving into the Seascape apartments at Dollymount park in Clontarf.

Her new home is just one kilometrefrom the mansion she sold recently on Castle Avenue.

Morah has downsized to move into her new abode, which was built on what was once the site of the Dollymount House pub.

Three of Morah’s five children, Lottie, Rex and Bonnie, all married their partners in recent years and have their own marital homes.

Morah’s youngest children Elliott and Babette had been sharing the Clontarf home up until recently with their mother.

It is believed that Morah has bought a three-bedroom apartment to accommodate her family.

Lottie Ryan with baby Wolf

A three-bedroom in the complex sold late last month for €835,000.

That three-bedroom is a 107sq m (1,152sq ft) apartment, overlooking a courtyard, is in a glassy scheme, some of which overlook the sea on Clontarf Road. One of the bedrooms has an en-suite and there’s a separate bathroom and (Kube) kitchen/livingroom with access to a terrace shared with one of the bedrooms. There are two underground parking spaces

The complex was built in 2015, consisting of 59 apartments in two blocks, the front one with uninterrupted views of Dublin Bay.

The Ryans’ end-of-terrace Georgian house had gone on the market last year for €2million, but after failing to sell it had €150,000 shaved off its asking price, knocking it down to €1.85million.

After selling at its second price the five-bedroom period home on Castle Avenue was withdrawn from the market, before going back on sale in February for an asking price of €1.59million.

TheSunday World recently revealed the exact figure the Ryan’s former home sold for – €1,525,000.

The DJ, who died in 2010 at the age of 53, shared the house in the north Dublin suburb prior to the couple’s split in 2008.

Former artist Morah who was left the entirety of a €1.3million estate by Gerry in his will, is now in a relationship with musician Don Mescall.