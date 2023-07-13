Ex-wife of Maura Higgins new beau Bobby Holland Hanton ‘approves of romance’

“Rachel is a supportive ex-wife, and she approves of Bobby's romance with Maura.”

The ex-wife of Hollywood stuntman and rumoured new boyfriend of Maura Higgins, reportedly approves of the Longford star.

The 32-year-old Irish influencer was photographed in Ibiza looking cosy with Bobby Holland Hanton after speculation they were in a relationship.

According to the Daily Mail, Bobby, 39, married beautician Rachel Hunter five years ago and is a stepdad to her 10-year-old daughter, who sees him as her father.

“Rachel is a supportive ex-wife, and she approves of Bobby's romance with Maura,” the Daily Mail reports.

“Their divorce was finalised last year and Rachel sees it as Bobby is free to date whoever he wants. Due to his career, she has been fully prepared that he may well end up with someone in the public eye.”

Stuntman Bobby

Maura recently hinted that she’s packed up and moved to Los Angeles in a series of cryptic Instagram posts.

The star announced that she was taking a break from London, where she was previously based, for “a long time” on Monday.

Sharing a snap of a plane’s wing and jet engine as it soared through the sky, she wrote: “Bye bye London... for a long time”.

Several hours later, Maura revealed her destination by posting a photo of a busy LA road lined with palm trees.

“LA, it’s been a minute,” the Longford lady wrote.

She later shared snaps of an exotic location as she enjoys a sun-soaked holiday.

Maura’s big move comes after she teased that she had been seeking out business opportunities in Hollywood during a visit to La La Land at the beginning of May.

In a thread of Instagram stories at the time, the 32-year-old posed in a smart blazer as she sat beside her pal in car and dressed in a smart blazer.

She captioned the short clip “a day of meetings” before showing off a meeting room at NBC Universal and gushing that it was a “big day”.

Maura's romance with Bobby is believed to be her first serious relationship since her 2021 split from Strictly pro Giovanni.

Bobby with actor Chris Hemsworth. Photo: Twitter

Her new man Bobby previously spoke in an interview about his terror as he performed stunts on the set of Bond film Quantum Of Solace, explaining he had to leap from one three-storey balcony to the next with zero safety equipment.

He said: 'We rehearsed at ground level for hours before climbing up to the rooftop at 2am, where I had to free jump into the dark. I was terrified, but the adrenaline rush was incredible.'

Bobby also mentioned his closeness with Chris Hemsworth, famed for his role as Thor, revealing that the Aussie actor wants him as his stunt double for all future films.

He said: “We got on so well he bought me a watch as a thank you gift and decided to include me in his contract as his stunt double for all future movies, which was a huge honour.”

Bobby said their families have become close, and their wives would often meet up, though Rachel was nervous when she was first introduced to the Hollywood heart throb.

“The first time I introduced them I could tell she was nervous, but now our families are good friends.

“When we're filming, we often go out for dinner and drinks with Chris and his wife Elsa,” Bobby said.