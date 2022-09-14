Ex Westlife singer Brian McFadden calls anti-monarchists ‘creeps’ and ‘mongoloids’
The former Westlife singer took to social media on Wednesday to complain about an anti-monarchist protest outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London.
Brian McFadden has used an ableist slur in a Twitter rant defending the British monarchy.
A group of protesters opposed to the “succession of [King] Charles as monarch” held up signs reading “Not my king” and called for abolition of the monarchy itself.
Sharing a video of the protest originally posted by news channel TalkTV, Brian told of how unimpressed he was with the picketers, moaning that they were “f***ing creeps”.
He also described them using the slur “mongoloid” - a derogatory and politically incorrect term used to describe people with Down syndrome.
In the tweet, which still remains online, the singer said: “These mongoloids all look the same. F***ing creeps. Same numptys that glue themselves to s**t”.
The Global Down Syndrome Foundation says the slur is “hurtful and dehumanizing” to people with condition.
Down Syndrome Ireland and the Down Syndrome Centre have been contacted for comment.
