Ex Westlife singer Brian McFadden calls anti-monarchists ‘creeps’ and ‘mongoloids’

The former Westlife singer took to social media on Wednesday to complain about an anti-monarchist protest outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London.

Brian McFadden has used an ableist slur in a Twitter rant defending the British monarchy.

A group of protesters opposed to the “succession of [King] Charles as monarch” held up signs reading “Not my king” and called for abolition of the monarchy itself.

Sharing a video of the protest originally posted by news channel TalkTV, Brian told of how unimpressed he was with the picketers, moaning that they were “f***ing creeps”.

He also described them using the slur “mongoloid” - a derogatory and politically incorrect term used to describe people with Down syndrome.

In the tweet, which still remains online, the singer said: “These mongoloids all look the same. F***ing creeps. Same numptys that glue themselves to s**t”.

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation says the slur is “hurtful and dehumanizing” to people with condition.

Down Syndrome Ireland and the Down Syndrome Centre have been contacted for comment.