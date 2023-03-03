Ex Playboy Bunny tells Maura Higgins to ‘get on’ OnlyFans

Hannah said she would love for her next collaboration to be with Maura.

Hannah Elizabeth – another ex contestant on the reality show – recently revealed that the Longford woman would be one of her dream collaborations.

In a chat with the Daily Star, the racy content creator admitted that “gorgeous” Maura could easily rake in cash on the platform.

“The most unreal, gorgeous, and I love her personality … is Maura, but she's not even on OnlyFans I don't think.

"Get her on there!” Hannah said, confessing that she would love for the influencer to join her for a photo shoot.

Maura Higgins.

"I just loved her attitude and she's absolutely stunning - we need a Maura to go in now into the villa now too - Please we need something we need to stir this villa up."

Hannah was joined by another former Love Island star in her most recent shoot.

"I've actually just done a big collab with Megan Barton-Hanson, she was in Love Island and she is hot,” Hannah told the Daily Star.

"We did loads of amazing pics together, I dropped one of them on OnlyFans but we've got three more sets of pics to drop.

"She is so unreal, she's beautiful, I drove down to Essex where she lives and she's live right by my best friend and we did the shoot at Meg's house.”

Describing the snaps, Hannah said: “It's literally retro Playboy, Valentine's, and hot, it's lingerie and little bits of teasing here and there. But you will have to subscribe to see!"

The ex Playboy Bunny has appeared in numerous shoots for the brand, even attending multiple parties at the Playboy mansion.

When asked for the inside scoop on the get-togethers in 2015, the star admitted to the Mirror: “The parties are crazy but because Hef is quite old now he’s only down there for 20 minutes. And then he goes up to bed with his bird.

"Hef can’t understand a friggin’ word I’m saying. I shout for him and he just nods. He’s going deaf in one ear, bless him.

“Obviously back in the day he was a party boy. But when we’re watching a DVD in the cinema room he’ll get up to go for a wee and he’ll walk really slow. He’s not some big playboy.”