Ex Dancing with the Stars pro Kai Widdrington opens up about romance with Strictly co-star
“That’s how we met, through Strictly. Fate, magic - whatever you want to call it - brought us together and things are going great.”
Strictly Come Dancing pro Kai Widdrington has found love with new colleague Nadiya Bychkova since he joined the show last year.
The star was part of the Dancing with the Stars cast in Ireland for four years before he made the move across the water.
"Fate” brought them together, he has now said.
“We were supposed to dance together on my tour, Viva Las Divas, but Covid hit so that never happened. We ended up meeting each other when Kai joined Strictly,” his partner Nadiya told RSVP Live.
Kai added: "That’s how we met, through Strictly. Fate, magic - whatever you want to call it - brought us together and things are going great.
"Three years ago I was in Dublin doing Dancing with the Stars and now I’m in the UK on Strictly, doing a nationwide tour with my beautiful other half. What more could I want?”
The pair are set to embark on a UK tour with new dance show Once Upon A Time next year and though there are no Irish dates just yet, Kai said his time here isn’t over yet.
“We may or may not be coming to Ireland, we’re not sure yet. Tell the Irish people not to hate me just yet,” he told RSVP Live.
“There are more announcements to come. We’re very excited.”
Kai, who was previously a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars in Ireland, split from his girlfriend Giulia Dotta last summer after five years together.
He was a cast member on DWTS for four years and the show is set to return next year while he continues his time on the Strictly cast.
It is not the only casting change, as two-time pro winner Pasquale La Rocca recently announced his departure.
He will instead be taking part in his home country’s version of the show.
His replacement is Polish dancer and choreographer Michael Danilczuk, who won the second season of the BBC One show The Greatest Dance.
Speaking about his new stint, he said: “I couldn’t be more excited to join such an amazing and much-loved show. I’ve only been in Ireland a short time but have received the warmest welcome and I can’t wait for the show to begin."
