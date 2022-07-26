Ex 2fm star Eoghan McDermott says he is ‘so sorry’ to former girlfriend after split

“I’m sorry we didn’t get to see our story have a happy ending and so sorry for the turmoil that upended her life, through no fault of her own.”

Former 2fm star Eoghan McDermott has opened up about his split from his long-term girlfriend Aoife Melia following a “devastating” 18 months.

The Dublin presenter took to social media to confirm the news following reports that he was no longer with the doctor who he first began dating in 2016.

The 39-year old said the past year-and-a-half had been “life-altering” as he credited the brunette beauty with making him a better person.

McDermott began the Instagram post saying it has been “tough anticipating that a private story would play out in public.”

He continued: “All I can say is that the last 18 months have been devastating and life-altering in ways that I haven’t fully processed yet. I met Aoife 15 years ago and think she has been and will remain the most wonderful person I’ve ever known. I’m sorry we didn’t get to see our story have a happy ending and so sorry for the turmoil that upended her life, through no fault of her own.

“All I can do is thank her for the main wonderful years together and wish her every happiness in her new life.”

He added: “Pretty much every bit of myself I’ve worked on and improved over the years has been on account of wanting to live up to her standards and match her best qualities. She made me kinder, gentler, more patient, less selfish and better in most ways a person could measure. I hope she finds the happiness and peace she so richly deserves."

Eoghan McDermott and girlfriend Aoife Melia. Photo: Brian McEvoy

In March 2021, we revealed how McDermott was due to part ways with RTE's 2FM after six and a half years with the station.

The radio DJ was one of the national broadcaster’s brightest stars having worked across radio and TV since joining them in June 2014.

“The shock decision comes after the star took unplanned annual leave nearly two weeks ago and has not been on air since,” we reported.

RTÉ later confirmed that he would not be returning to host his radio show on 2FM.

In a statement, the national broadcaster wrote: “RTÉ confirms that Eoghan McDermott will not be returning to RTÉ 2FM. His contract is due to expire shortly."

In March, McDermott issued a legal letter via Twitter which acknowledged that false allegations were made against him on social media.

“Despite not being investigated or verified, these allegations were spread widely, the effects of which I am still processing," he wrote on Twitter.

"I hope the below can close this chapter. "

McDermott also filed legal papers against Twitter International Unlimited Company.

McDermott posted the letter that revealed how the former Love Island Australia narrator made “sincere efforts to resolve this matter over the last few months in a manner that can ensure that our client retains her anonymity”.

In the letter sent from solicitor firm Mary Cowhey and Co, it states that “during the course of internet postings and a number of tweets published through an anonymous Twitter account in March 2021, our client made false allegations against your client, Mr McDermott.

“These remarks arose out of a relationship which they had some years previously, in or around October 2010.”

“Our client accepts that there were a number of serious falsehoods contained in her publications, which have caused distress to your client and those closest to him.”

“Our client sincerely regrets publishing the inaccuracies contained in these publications and acknowledges that they have had a harmful effect on your client and those close to him.”

It adds: “For the record our client accepts without reservation that she was above the age of consent at all times that she and Mr McDermott met or engaged in a physical relationship, contrary to her original claim.

“She acknowledges the severity of this false claim and retracts it unequivocally.”

Further on the letter adds: “Our client also accepts that it was wrong for her to retweet and tweet unfounded allegations of sexual assault by third parties.

“Our client also accepts that it was entirely false to allege that your client engaged in illegal drug use in a work-related video.”

The letter states that their client also deleted the statements published both on Twitter and Reddit.com and adds that the client hopes "that the above will bring the matters identified in your correspondence to a close.”

McDermott tweeted alongside the letter: “At the request of and with consideration for the other party to this dispute, I will not be commenting any further on this matter.”

McDermott shut down his Twitter account one week after publishing the letter.