Euphoria star Angus Cloud roamed Dublin with ‘glazed eyes’ a week before his death

Euphoria star Angus Cloud was spotted walking through Dublin with “glazed over” eyes just one week before his death.

The 25-year-old, whose real name is Conor Angus Cloud Hickey, tragically passed away on Monday at his family’s home in Oakland, California.

According to TMZ, his mother called 911 reporting a “possible overdose” and said that her son had no pulse. Cloud was later pronounced dead at the scene.

He had been mourning the death of his later father, also named Conor Hickey, who passed away on May 18 in California after a short battle with cancer.

Life of Angus Cloud

Hickey grew up in Ashbourne, Co Meath and was a former captain of Ashbourne RFC and member of the O’Connell Cup winning team in 1979.

He moved to the US in the 1980s, where he started a family with wife Lisa Cloud.

They welcomed Angus together in 1998 and twin daughters, Molly and Fiona, in 2003.

On July 19, Cloud - who is known for playing drug dealer Fezco on HBO’s hit show Euphoria - flew from California to Dublin with his mom and sisters to scatter his father’s ashes in his home country. The family returned to the US four days later.

A source told sundayworld.com how they spotted the actor walking down South William Street in Dublin during his trip to Ireland.

They explained that the actor was “walking in the middle of the street” by himself and looked “through” them with “glazed” eyes as he dealt with his grief.

They said that they were unaware that Cloud had lost his father at the time, adding that the sighting was “sad” in retrospect.

Angus Cloud with parents Conor Hickey and Lisa Cloud. Photo: Lisa Cloud

It has also been reported that Cloud “could not face” his father’s funeral and stayed in his hotel room while the rest of the family attended the ceremony.

“He was just so traumatised that he could not attend,” family friend Mick Gleeson told the Daily Mail.

“He was in a very bad way and in total shock. He was in such a fragile state and struggling with the death of his father.

“He was like a rabbit caught in the headlights and was just unable to come to terms with his loss. I sat down with him and said he was now the man of the family, and he just could not handle it. He was a broken man.”

Another family friend said Angus eventually accompanied his aunt to scatter some of his dad’s ashes.

“I think coming back to his father’s place of birth and all that contained was just too much for him. He could not face the final goodbye to his father,” they said.

Cloud was known to be close with his father and shared an Instagram post in memory of his father on July 14.

“miss u breh”, he captioned the snap.

Cloud’s final Instagram post, shared on July 18, showed him wearing 18 karat white gold grillz on his teeth with Dublin, Ireland being tagged as the location.

The accessory was made by Dublin-based grillz specialist Grant Grillz, who recently graduated from secondary school in Co Meath.

In a statement on Monday, the Euphoria star’s family confirmed his death and said that he “intensely struggled” with the loss of his father.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Several of his co-stars paid tribute to him on social media – including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, and his onscreen partner-in-crime Javon Walton.

HBO said in a statement: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud.

“He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

And in a statement shared with US outlets, Euphoria director Sam Levinson said: “There was no-one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon.

“He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched.

“I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”