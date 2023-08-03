Eugene Masterson: ‘My run-ins and love-ins with Sinead O’Connor’

From apologies over articles to birthday invitations, our paths would cross several times through the decades

It’s not every day I receive a phone call to tell me I’ve been name-checked in the world’s most prestigious music publication – and the reason being, I’d apparently brought the biggest breakout star of the time, Sinéad O’Connor, close to tears.

‘Nothing compares to Sinéad O’Connor’ screamed the front page headline of the famous American publication, Rolling Stone, in June 1990, accompanied by a captivating image of the singer with her closely cropped black hair.

“The afternoon following the photo-shoot O’Connor is walking down the hallway at the offices of her London record company, wearing dark glasses and a black leather jacket,” wrote the magazine’s Mikal Gilmore at the time.

“She had the hood of a white jersey pulled over her head and seems deep in thought as she walks along, staring down at her feet. It turns out that she has just finished reading a blistering article about herself in the pop-music weekly New Musical Express, and it has left her near tears.”

It adds: “In this morning’s NME, the newspaper takes several of the more controversial statements that O’Connor made a couple of years ago on a range of topics – including her views about U2, the Irish political situation and her former manager Fachtna Ó Ceallaigh – and contrasts them with her recent statements on the same subject.

“It’s a scathing and intentionally mean-witted piece of journalism and, at the article’s end, writer Eugene Masterson asks: ‘Does a leopard change its spots so quickly or is Sinéad a chameleon who changes her views to suit her moods? NME’s implication couldn’t be clearer: O’Connor is an opportunist and manipulator who abandoned her forthrightness at the first blush of success.”

Sinéad was asked about it back then and replied: “It really hurts me when people think like that – when they make me out to be some sort of nasty person, when all I want to do is be a good person. It can hurt so much that I feel like crying.”

Her words still rankle with me to this day and I’m still very regretful over the unwarranted attack.

Nearly two-and-a-half years prior to that, in December 1987, myself and my friend Paschal had sat transfixed in his house in Tuam, Co. Galway, looking at Top of the Pops and a then unknown 21-year-year-old shaved-head singer from Dublin called Sinéad O’Connor blasting out an effervescent Mandinka.

In 1990, her version of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2U made her a global superstar, with a haunting video shot in Powerscourt, Co. Wicklow, capturing both her inner and outer beauty, and a tear trickling down her face perfectly highlighting how much the evocative words meant to her.

Earlier, on New Year’s Eve in 1988, I first set eyes on Sinéad for the first time at a Waterboys/ Saw Doctors gig in the Top Hat ballroom in Dún Laoghaire. She looked demure, standing at 5ft 4ins, and was in the company of writer and friend BP Fallon.

In 1995, I came face to face with her when our paths crossed at the bar at the afterparty of the IRMA music awards in the Burlington hotel in Dublin.

Explaining who I was and apologising for the infamous NME article, Sinéad took it in her stride. As I stared into her gorgeous brown eyes, she opened up with love and forgiveness, in a gesture which was genuinely touching, and showed what a kind-hearted person she was.

Our paths would cross several times over the following decades, meeting up in bars and one sit-down interview, but we became close, so much so she even once invited me on her birthday to join her and some pals to celebrate at an Indian restaurant on George’s Street in Dublin.

“I can’t believe you’re a year older than me,” she laughed at the time.

When once I texted her asking if she’d like to come out for a drink, she politely declined and said she wanted to chill out at home as “I want time to be me”.

The apology in the Burlington was not the last time I’d have to say sorry to her.

When I once heard rumours that she was seeing a well-known female celebrity, I contacted both of them and asked did they want to confirm the relationship.

Talk about kicking a hornet’s nest.

I was bombarded by texts and emails, firstly from Sinéad, and then by the other woman, each of them lambasting me and also falsely accusing me of having an affair with a prominent star (‘Yuck” was Sinead’s standout description about it at the time).

Eventually, I managed to get Sinéad’s home address and sent her over a dozen red roses with an apology for upsetting her.

A couple of hours later I received a text from her: “Anyone who sends me such nice flowers is forgiven. Just remember, don’t mess with pregnant lesbians again!”

Sinéad was expecting at the time with one of her younger children.

On New Year’s Eve in 2011 Sinéad asked me over for a drink to her house in Bray. When I arrived at the doorway Jake (eldest son) answered and said in a quiet English accent ‘sorry mate, she has taken ill and says she’s gone to bed’, as he graciously accepted a bunch of flowers I had brought her (I had kept the local florists in business).

Nearly a year later I would meet Sinéad in person for the last time.

It was at a birthday party that lawyer-to-the-stars Gerald Kean threw for his then girlfriend Lisa Murphy, at which Sinéad sang a mesmerising version of Nothing Compares 2U.

A handsome young man passed us by later and seemed to catch Sinéad’s eye, playfully prompting me to ask her if she fancied him.

“Oh no, he’s way too young, I prefer men my own age or older,” she smiled.

The next day I texted her and asked how her night went. She replied that she had crashed out in Gerald’s house and had gone to bed alone, “except for a banana I had taken from the fruit bowl’.

A couple of years later she called me out of the blue when I was in a restaurant, demanding to know “where’s the creep?”.

Dumbfounded, I eventually learned she was angry about two colleagues who had been contacted by a man claiming he had pictures of Sinéad in a French maid’s outfit in her younger days as a kissogram.

“I’m going to come into that office with a baseball bat and beat the two of them,” she stormed. Thankfully for my colleagues’ sake she didn’t act out her threat.

The last time we spoke was in February 2021, when I plucked up some courage after that incident to call her up about an advertisement she had done in her youth for condoms and which featured in the acclaimed TV series It’s A Sin.

“How the hell are you?,” she cheerfully exclaimed, before asking how I had got her new number.

When I asked how she was, she replied: “I’m fed up not working but apart from that I’m grand, I’ve a new album coming out, which will most likely be released early next year, if we are lucky it will be late this year.

“I have also got my book coming out in June, my autobiography, which is being released by Penguin Ireland.”

That brilliant book, Rememberings, detailed her remarkable life, including her troubled childhood.

On Wednesday, I was in transit when a media pal in London rang out of the blue and asked “Is it true about Sinéad, that she’s dead?”.

Soon her untimely passing made headlines around the world.

A couple of days later the shock had still not suck in.

Despite possessing the voice of an angel she also harboured a tortured soul.

A soul that is now at long last at peace. And now it’s my time to cry.