Erin McGregor set to go under the knife for €7500 boob job following previous implants

Erin McGregor said that she is set to go under the knife for a €7500 boob job after she got dodgy implants a number of years.

She was one of the hundreds who suffered following the PIP breast implant scandal.

The implants were not approved for medical use as they’re made from a cheaper grade of silicon and rupture at double the rate of the industry average.

"So I had my boobs done a million years ago and they are pip implants, basically the big f**kin horrible scandal where they changed the product that was approved into a product that causes cancer,” she said on social media.

“I’m terrified to go under the knife because if anything happens to me what happens to Harry,” she said, concerned for her young son.

“They are still fighting in the courts because of this awful thing. But I’ve decided I need to have them removed and redone. I’ve decided it’s a must."

Erin said that she has been quoted €7,500 for the surgery.

“Lots of breast implant questions. I will have to have them redone and I haven’t had them done yet. It’s more expensive because it’s revision,” she said.

“I actually don’t care about that, I'm just dreading it. I was very sore after them."

The mother of two revealed earlier this year that her 5-year-old son Harry was non verbal.

He was diagnosed with sensory issues three years ago.

Appearing on Ireland AM she spoke about her “amazing” son.

"Harry is the most amazing child. I absolutely adore him.”

"The last time I came on, Muireann asked me a question that is just so normal - How does Harry feel about you being on Panto?”

"It was that moment where another parent with a child with special needs feels they're reminded that your child can't express how they feel,” she said.

"So when Muireann asked me that question I couldn't go, 'Oh he's so excited', because that's not the truth.”

"Harry is non-verbal, although he communicates with me in other ways that aren't verbal. He isn't able to articulate how he feels or what he thinks so I didn't know.

“It was that moment where I was sitting on television and it was that sting, and I know so many other parents at home understand that feeling."

The mother of two said that her youngest son’s diagnosis was a rollercoaster of emotions at the beginning.

"It was so difficult. At the beginning, people asked me how I feel and it was just such a rollercoaster of emotions.

"It was that deep pain in the pit of my stomach where I just wanted my son to be happy and healthy and live some sort of functioning life.

"That's all any mother ever wants for their child is to feel that they're safe and protected and loved."

She also said that she went through a dark time wondering if he knew she loved him.

"It was obviously such a rollercoaster of emotions. There were very dark times when I used to lie in bed and look at him and think, 'Does he know I love him?', 'Does he love me?'

"I had very little awareness of it.”

"Even as a parent with a child on the spectrum, I don't know everything, I'm still learning. It's changing.

"You're catapulted into this world of different terms like home tuition, occupational therapist, speech therapists, special schools.

"It's just all these words and emotions being thrown at you and it's very overwhelming.

"So it's really good that the world is starting to become aware of children with sensory difficulties or meltdowns."