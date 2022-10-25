Erin McGregor says son (6) with autism is ‘best little man' in sweet Halloween post

‘I never thought we’d get to the point where we know he knows what Halloween is let alone be so excited to join in the fun of it all’

Proud mum Erin McGregor has revealed how her son is “evolving and growing as the best little man" in a touching new social media post.

Conor McGregor’a sister and her 6-year-old Harry, who has sensory issues and is non-verbal, are pictured together in the Instagram message getting into the Halloween spirit

Erin wrote: "I never thought we’d get to the point where we know he knows what Halloween is let alone be so excited to join in the fun of it all.

"Each year he is showing us how much he’s evolving and growing as the best little man."

Followers of the former Dancing with the Stars contestant expressed their support and love.

"Such a beautiful boy, you can see the happiness in his face. He's in his element,” one person has written.

Another added: "He really is a beautiful child Erin, you are both doing a great job. You look stunning in pics xxx."

Just last week, Erin declared how she would “never give up fighting” for her son.

Erin shared a photo of her little boy with a special seat belt cover designed to help people understand Harry’s behaviour in an emergency.

The seat belt reads: “Non-verbal autism. Unlikely to respond. May resist help. Do not leave unattended. Emergency contact details inside this belt cover.”

To accompany the photo, the mum-of-two shared an emotional caption highlighting the struggles she faces as a mother of a child with a developmental disability.

“Harry’s seat belt cover,” she began.

“The things a parent of a child with a disability must consider. The things that keep us up at night. The hidden parts that you don’t ‘get’ unless you ‘get it’.

“The things that money can’t buy for all the f**kers out there who have the cheek to say I know nothing because of money.

“I usually never say that on here but today I am because I’m tired of the disgusting disregard of empathy to any person with a disability regardless of their situation, we face enough disregard in the system.”

She continued: “My child might not have a voice per say (sic) but I will never give up fighting for his rights in this world.

“No one should have to fight for their needs to be met especially our most vulnerable but unfortunately they are been (sic) let down by the ones who are supposed to help them. To all the parents out there doing there (sic) best, we see you, we feel you, we hear you.”

Followers flooded the comments section with messages of support for the 41-year-old and commended her on speaking so openly about her frustrations.

One person said: “He's blessed with parents like you and Terry. You keep being his voice until he finds his own which I believe he will. He's an absolute beautiful blessing. Children with special needs are angels in disguise.”

Another wrote: “He’s got exactly who he needs in his corner... no better woman to be his voice… for now… the system is a disgrace, Harry you are everything and more, you handsome little man.”

While a third chimed in: “Never piss off a special needs mammy, we are a different breed of animal! Well said Erin. Money has nothing to do with the day-to-day struggles of raising a child (in my case young adult) with autism. PS I love Harry’s belt.”