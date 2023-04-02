Erin McGregor says her son Harry ‘saved’ her in sweet World Autism Day tribute

The 41-year-old, whose brother is UFC star Conor McGregor, shares son Harry (6) with her fiancé Terry Kavanagh.

Erin McGregor has said that her son “saved” her as she shared a sweet tribute to him in honour of World Autism Day.

The 41-year-old, whose brother is UFC star Conor McGregor, shares son Harry (6) with her fiancé Terry Kavanagh.

Harry is nonverbal and was diagnosed with autism in 2019.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the mum-of-two shared a reel featuring photos and videos of Harry over the past few years.

The clip, which was accompanied by the song ‘The Vow’ by RuthAnne, highlighted some of Erin’s favourite memories her son, from Harry having fun while going down a slide to blowing bubbles together at a birthday party.

“April 2 is World Autism Day,” she began.

“Ironically Harry was officially diagnosed on April 2, 2019. Months of waiting and wondering but deep down we knew.”

“There is so much I could say but words can never justify the journey we have been on since the day my sister sent that text. What felt like my world had fell from under my feet was just the start of a beautiful new one.”

She continued: “My beautiful son, you saved me and not only me, but your daddy too. May the world see how wonderful you and your beautiful pals really are. May the world be lucky enough to be in your presence.

“May the world know how special you guys really are. May the world be kind enough to bend a little to your needs, whatever they may be. My heart felt broken but really it was about to feel a love I’ve never felt before,” Erin added.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to commend Erin on her emotional post.

Erin McClean, whose footballer husband James recently shared his autism diagnosis, led the sweet messages, writing: “How lucky are we to be able to view the world a bit differently through their eyes and appreciate the good days”.

Another person said: “So beautifully written. Such wonderful parents and the most beautiful precious little boy you have. Harry is just adorable, wishing him the very best that life can give him”.

And a third added: “Such a beautiful child, inside and out”.