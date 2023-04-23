Erin McGregor is considering marrying fiancé Terry in beautiful Italian palace

“I actually feel like a princess when I walked into it. It’s so nice”

Erin McGregor has shown off the beautiful Italian palace that she is considering for the wedding she is planning for summer of next year.

Bride-to-be Erin, the sister of Conor McGregor, and her fiancé Terry Kavanagh gave fans a tour of the palace located on an Italian lake that they visited with her son Harry (six).

Standing outside the ornate building, Erin invites followers on her Instagram page to “come with me and Terry as we view this Italian palace”.

Erin, Terry and son Harry checking out the venue in Italy

“I was like ‘oh, my gosh’,” she declares. “I actually feel like a princess when I walked into it. It’s so nice. The only one thing that kept playing on my mind was that because of the noise pollution laws in Italy you have to be indoors by 11pm and off the premises by 1am.

“I know that may be okay for anybody else but we Irish, we like to party.”

As they walk up the marble stairs, Erin adds: “This particular palace is on the lake so I was a little bit concerned for Harry, but as usual he did absolutely amazing.

Harry is non-verbal and was diagnosed with autism in 2019.

UFC star Conor is Erin’s brother

“Terry and me (sic) both have different aesthetics so I love a certain look and I was like, ‘come on Terry, how would you not love this’?

“This is a fairytale princess palace,” she adds. “Actually, a family actually lives here. It’s an occupied palace.

“Anyway you go up the stairs and out to where you can have your ceremony.”

Erin then guides viewers out onto a stunning stone walk way that overlooks the lake.

“So, out here is a possible location to have your ceremony,” she adds. “So, can you imagine walking up the aisle? Oh my God. You have to consider that because you’re hiring out the whole venue, there’s no chairs, no kitchen, no chairs, no knives and no forks, so all of that has to be added on top.”

Erin at the palace

However, while she was clearly blown away by the venue, Erin did rule out the “Plan B that they talk about a lot, as it has rain”. Plan B is indoors and I was like, ‘no Plan B is indoor, is Ireland guys (sic)”

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant got engaged to her long-time partner Terry at Christmas and now they are planning to get married in a summer wedding in 2024.​

In January, Erin celebrated her engagement with her closest gal pals in her brother’s Crumlin pub, The Black Forge Inn.

Sharing videos from the fun-fuelled bash, she wrote: “Your thoughtfulness and kindness never cease to amaze me, and I feel so lucky to have such wonderful friends and family in my life. Thank you for our girls’ night celebrating my engagement.”

“I am truly grateful for your friendship, and I look forward to many more fun and memorable nights out with all of you. I’m wondering how many girls nights out can we get from an engagement? GIRLSJUSTWANNAHAVEFUN. Where would we be without our girls?​

Terry and Erin met in Las Vegas back in 2014 at one of Erin’s brother Conor’s UFC fights and they have one son Harry.

The groom-to-be popped the question while Erin was on the Olympia Theatre stage performing in the Olly, Polly and the Beanstalk pantomime. Terry appeared on the stage during the encore and got down on one knee in front of a cheering live audience on St Stephen’s Day.

Erin shared a clip of the special moment on Instagram, where she can be seen covering her face in surprise as she appeared to be lost for words.

“I’m totally speechless, with every hurdle and struggle we’ve been through, we’ve been through it together, and I know whatever comes our way we will take it on as a team,” she captioned the post.

“My heart is bursting with all of the love and support from everyone and I’m still trying to process the magic of it all.

“Our love story might not have been straightforward, but I can’t wait to spend forever with my best friend and my gorgeous family.

“Here’s to forever with you,” she added, tagging her partner in the post.