Erin McGregor denies getting cheek filler after trolls say she looks like a ‘man’

“I actually don’t have any filler in my face, bar a little bit in my lip. I never really really liked my cheeks... I absolutely hate them."

Erin McGregor has hit back at nasty trolls who teased her about her face and called her “a man” online.

The panto star and sister of UFC star Conor McGregor opened up about her insecurities and said that she’s received a barrage of cruel messages about her cheeks in recent weeks.

She insisted that she hasn’t gotten work done on her face except for lip fillers as she spoke about the hurtful comments she’s been sent about her appearance.

Taking to her Instagram stories this week, the Dubliner said: “I see these comments from people giving the large one about my face or calling me a man.

“Giving the large one saying ‘what I’ve done to my face’ and ‘look at her face’…. And ‘they are full of filler’ and ‘relax on the filler’.

“I actually don’t have any filler in my face, bar a little bit in my lip. I never really really liked my cheeks... I absolutely hate them.

“So when you see comments like that, I’m like ‘really? I actually don't have f***ing fillers in my cheeks’. I actually don’t like them.”

Erin said the beauty therapist who gives her lip injections has been trying to get her to learn to love her natural cheeks.

“Just to confirm, I don’t have fillers in my cheeks, they are all my own, I don’t particularly like them but there you go,” she added.

It comes after the mum-of-two revealed that she’d gotten surgery to have her dodgy breast implants removed.

She was one of the hundreds who suffered following the Poly Implant Prostheses (PIP) breast implant scandal.

The implants were not approved for medical use as they’re made from a cheaper grade of silicone and rupture at double the rate of the industry average.

Erin told her followers that the surgery was “a long time coming” as she had been putting it off but was glad it was finally over.

The mum-of-two added that she’s been “doing really well” since she got home from the clinic as she shared her experience.

Recording a video fresh out of the shower and in her dressing gown, she showed off some of the bandages around her torso.

“I put cling-film around my chest. There’s still brown sticky paper there so that’s a little bit wet and then you have a sports bra on,” she explained.

“I don’t actually need as much minding as I thought. Harry (her son) needs more of the minding than I do.

“I’m a little bit whingey today. I’ve been doing really well; the pain meds have been amazing but today I’m like, ‘I feel very sad’, so I would say it’s probably the anesthetic wearing off me.

“I was grand after the anaesthetic which I’m normally sick after. But the last few days have been a bit blurry from the meds.”

Erin said that she originally wasn’t planning on speaking about her surgery but said she decided she wanted to offer support to other women who also got botched PIP implants.

She had previously told of how she had been quoted €7,500 to fix her botched boob job and that she had been “terrified” to go under the knife in case anything happened to her.