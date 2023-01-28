Erin McGregor celebrates engagement bash with gal pals at little brother’s Black Forge Inn

The mum of two got engaged to her longterm partner Terry over Christmas

Erin McGregor has celebrated her engagement with her closest gal pals.

Her longterm partner Terry Kavanagh got down on one knee over Christmas making a romantic proposal live onstage as she performed in a panto.

Sharing videos from the fun-fuelled bash she shared: “Your thoughtfulness and kindness never cease to amaze me, and I feel so lucky to have such wonderful friends and family in my life. Thank you for our girls night celebrating my engagement.”

“I am truly grateful for your friendship, and I look forward to many more fun and memorable nights out with all of you. I’m wondering how many girls nights out can we get from an engagement? GIRLSJUSTWANNAHAVEFUN. Where would we be without our girls.”

The blonde beauty was dressed in a stunning white mini-dress with statement shoulders from Solace London.

She paired the look with silver high heels, a silver bag embellished all over with sparkles and a gorgeous pair of diamond drop earrings.

The party was held at her brother’s Crumlin pub, The Black Forge Inn.

Footage from the evening shows the boozer decorated with pink and white balloons while guests waved L plates and novelty signs.

Erin’s eldest child, her daughter Taylor, was also in attendance at the party.

Sharing a video of her massive engagement ring she opened up about the meaning behind the silver band with three diamonds.

“Every love story is beautiful but ours is my favourite.”

“The past, the present and the future; our whole life contained in these three little words. The three-stone ring represents exactly that; each stone signifies a phase of our life; learn from the past, live in the present and hope for a brilliant future,” she said.

“I like to think that Terry & I are in the middle surrounded by our two most precious stones Taylor & Harry.”

Terry and Erin pair met in Las Vegas back in 2014 at one of Erin's brother Conor’s UFC fights and share son Harry (6).

Terry decided to take their relationship one step further and popped the question while Erin was on the Olympia Theatre stage performing in the Olly, Polly and the Beanstalk pantomime.

Terry appeared on the stage during the encore and got down on one knee in front of a cheering live audience on St Stephen’s Day.

Erin shared a clip of the special moment on Instagram, where she can be seen covering her face in surprise as she appeared to be lost for words.

“I’m totally speechless, with every hurdle and struggle we’ve been through, we’ve been through it together, and I know whatever comes our way we will take it on as a team,” she captioned the post.

“My heart is bursting with all of the love and support from everyone and I’m still trying to process the magic of it all.

“Our love story might not have been straightforward, but I can’t wait to spend forever with my best friend and my gorgeous family.

“Here’s to forever with you,” she added, tagging her partner in the post.