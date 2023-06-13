Erin McGregor admits she’s a ‘wreck’ after week of potty training son with autism

The sister of Conor McGregor shares six-year-old Harry with her fiancé, Terry Kavanagh.

Erin McGregor has opened up about her “emotional tiredness” after a tough week of caring for her son with special needs.

The sister of Conor McGregor shares six-year-old Harry with her fiancé, Terry Kavanagh.

Harry is nonverbal and Erin has been sharing updates about his condition ever since he was diagnosed with autism in 2019.

Erin and Terry have been attempting to potty train Harry over the past few days, which the 41-year-old has described as “one is the most mentally challenging things” she’s ever done.

She said that the couple have been slowly getting their child used to the idea of the bathroom in the last year and are now introducing 20-minute trips to the toilet to their routine with the help of some of his teachers.

However, the Dubliner admitted they have made “little progress” although they are determined to persist.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, Erin told her 181,000 followers about her frustration as a parent of a child with special needs.

“This journey of autism has brought me to my knees so many times as this toilet training reminded me how difficult Harry finds things, how his life is so affected and the fact it will be forever,” she explained.

“These are the days I hate it. I’m sorry some don’t feel like that but I do. If I could give him my voice I would in a f*****g heartbeat.

“If I could let him live him life without any difficulties like feeding himself, caring for himself, all the things that he can’t do for himself, then I’d give him my life right now.

“When we figure one part of this journey out another is just around the corner. It’s not all darkness but by god this week I said, ‘F**k you. Why my baby?’

“I’ve never openly said that online before because people are quick to jump but this is my story, my feelings, my journey,” she admitted.

“I’ll dust myself off again but it’s how I usually feel. I usually hide away for days because I’m a wreck and I don’t want you guys to see me at my lowest.

“But here I am, tired – but not a physical tiredness. It’s a tiredness that even after sleeping I carry. It’s an emotional tiredness that I carry from worrying about his future.”

She later thanked her followers for sharing their support after her brave admission.

“I am inundated with messages from people telling me that they’re in the trenches with me and that I’m not alone. Thank you so much.

“I really, really appreciate all the people that tell me that they understand – it's like a deeper understanding then; mother to mother, human being to human being.”

The mum-of-two added that raising Harry has been made easier with her husband-to-be Terry by her side.

“Terry has been so good. It’s so funny because he literally shows me his strength in times when I’m weak. Like, he literally pulls it together and is like, ‘Come on, you’ve got this, you’ve got this.’

“He really is my rock,” she added.