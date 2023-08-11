Emily Ratajkowski’s Irish summer continues with boat trip and scenic walks in Cork

The supermodel took a trip around Bantry Bay.

Actress and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski continues to enjoy her Irish summer holiday, posting images on Instagram yesterday of beautiful cliff and lake walks around West Cork with her family.

A snap also emerged of the A-lister alongside a member of the Bantry Boat Hire team who announced on social media that the Californian used their services for a scenic boat tour around the coast.

"Delighted to have @emrata and her family join us for another trip on Bantry Bay. We know she loves this place as much as we do so it's a joy to take her on a boat tour every time she visits West Cork,” the crew wrote.

Emily reportedly took one of their self-drive boats out for a ride when she was in Bantry half a decade ago and got in contact with the company again when she saw they'd launched a new vessel to take passengers on a Sea Safari around the bay.

Emily’s family appear in another snap, which eagle eyed reporters have deemed to be the picturesque, Lough Bofinne, a fishing hot spot. Emily’s father, artist John, holds her young son, Sly, as the group smile for the camera.

In another image, Emily looks cool in a dark cap as she gives the peace sign with a beautiful, scenic backdrop.

Born in London and primarily raised in California, 32-year-old Ratajkowski has strong Irish roots and has spent plenty of time in Ireland, especially in Co Cork where her father lives.

“I love the craic, and I love going to the pubs and just the spirit in Ireland is amazing and it’s also one of the most beautiful places in the world,” Emily previously said.

"It's one of the most beautiful places on earth and I have strong ties here.

"I go back any time I get the opportunity and I have many friends who I still hang out with in the local pubs.

"I have great childhood memories cow-tipping, going off and getting lost in the bog for hours, and coming home covered in dirt.”

It will be interesting to see what Ms Ratajkowski has planned next during her pit stop on the emerald isle.