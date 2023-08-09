Emily Ratajkowski shares love for Ireland with son as they enjoy holiday in countryside

“Blackberries cows serpent nails and Sly,” she wrote.

Actress and model, Emily Ratajkowski, appears to be holidaying in rural Ireland after she posted a series of sweet images on her Instagram this week.

The Californian star has Irish heritage and her father is an artist who lives in Bantry in west Cork.

While Emily did not reveal her location, she hinted that she could be here with snaps of the green countryside and one of her adorable son wearing an Irish souvenir hat.

“Blackberries cows serpent nails and Sly,” Emily captioned the snaps.

Emily Ratajkowski

Ratajkowski shares her son Sly with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Emily’s full name is Emily O'Hara Ratajkowski, she was born in London to American academic parents and both her grandparents are from Ireland.

Handful of blackberries

The solo snapshots of the stunning star showed her rocking her tinted ginger locks and a cool green, denim jacket.

Other cute photos show her and her young boy picking blackberries and looking out over a beautiful lake.

Another shows a field full of cows.

Ratajkowski often discusses motherhood on her popular podcast series, High/Low with Emrata.

Since ending her marriage after rumors of infidelity on her ex-husband's part, she's been linked to celebrities including Pete Davidson and Harry Styles.

Cows

Emily’s father, John, bought and renovated a farmhouse in Cork over 20 years ago. John even released a book of cow drawings, showing his family’s love for the animals runs in the blood.

The book is called ‘Cow Tuesday’ and according to his website, the book features 122 original drawings and paintings brought together in one book “from his famous weekly Instagram and Facebook “Cow Tuesday” posts.

Emily previously told her 29 million Instagram followers: “My papas book of cow drawings is now avail.”

Sly and cows

She also spoke about her love for Ireland whenever she visits her parents when she said:

"I absolutely love Ireland. It's one of the most beautiful places on earth and I have strong ties here. Both my grandmothers are from Ireland and I have spent every summer in Bantry since my father, who is an artist, had the romantic idea 20 years ago to buy an old farmhouse on the west coast and renovate it.

Lake view

"I go back any time I get the opportunity and I have many friends who I still hang out with in the local pubs. I have great childhood memories cow-tipping, going off and getting lost in the bog for hours and coming home covered in dirt.

"I love the pubs – the fact that you can find all ages there. It's so easygoing, an old man could be dancing with a young girl having a bit of fun and no one bats an eyelid. It's so relaxed and everyone is so friendly. I'm more of a Smithwick's or Bulmer's girl than a pint of Guinness,” Emily previously said.