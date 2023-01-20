Emer O’Neill says it is ‘very positive’ that Tommy Tiernan apologised for offensive joke
Tiernan told O’Neill that it wasn’t until he had been called out over the joke that he realised it was wrong to use it
RTÉ presenter Emer O’Neill said it was “very positive” that comedian Tommy Tiernan rang her to apologise for an offensive joke that led to her walking out of one of his live shows.
O’Neill attended one of Tommy’s gigs in recent weeks and left soon after the start when a joke about a zoo and taxi drivers was made, which Ms O’Neill described as “overtly racist”.
The PE teacher and activist shared her experience on Instagram which gained attention, and soon after, she received an email from Tiernan in which he apologised and suggested they should also speak by phone.
He told her that she was right to call him out and take a stand and admitted that his joke was offensive.
“He rang me that day and we chatted for nearly an hour. And it was a very positive conversation as far as I'm concerned. He did a lot of talking. He expressed things to me that I just felt were so powerful,” O’Neill told RTÉsToday with Claire Byrne.
“One of the things he said to me was that as a middle aged white man, he did not have the right to decide what was and wasn't offensive to an ethnic minority group considering he has no lived experience as one. And I just kind of thought, wow, because it was clear that he had done some reflection, he really did.”
Tiernan told O’Neill that it wasn’t until he had been called out over the joke that he realised it was wrong to use it. Tiernan has since pulled the joke from his set on his ongoing tour and has discussed why he has not used it, along with offering an apology live on stage each night since.
Read more
“He said that it wasn't until this moment in time that ‘I actually understood that as a white person, I don't actually have any say in what's offensive to you’ and he said it took until this moment in time to understand that,” O’Neill said.
“I told him what that meant. That it was huge, and it takes people a long time to get there. I don't know why we as humans are so hesitant to allow the concept that there's racism, you know, everywhere we look.
"But I do believe that once you allow yourself to see it, you can never unsee it again. And you'll see it everywhere. You'll see the discrimination, the lack of representation.”
O’Neill, whose father was from Nigeria and whose mother is Irish, felt that her conversation with Tommy was “really genuine” and that she hoped it might lead to greater change in Ireland.
“I really, really felt like there's some change that's happened here, and it's amazing. [I felt] the effects that it could have on our country could be so huge for some reason. The voice of a white person a white Irish person is so much stronger than it is coming from someone from an ethnic minority group,” O’Neill said.
Today's Headlines
'loved and respected' | Tributes paid as heroic Irishman who drowned trying to save daughter in Australia is named
Regency latest | Jonathan Dowdall’s phone records show ‘no clear’ opportunity for confession meeting, trial told
rich pickings | Socialite Marcus Sweeney suspected of having facilitated meeting between Irish criminals and Turkish gang
'filthy' | Maura Higgins says she’s ‘not well’ after meeting Fifty Shades’ Jamie Dornan
'buck mad' | Children witness queues, overdoses and sexual favours as drug dealing in Oliver Bond escalates
'really genuine' | Emer O’Neill says it is ‘very positive’ that Tommy Tiernan apologised for offensive joke
'Muff men' | Russell Crowe joins Ed Sheeran and Ronan Keating as he invests in Donegal’s Muff Liquor Company
'great upset' | Man who ran over former partner's leg with his car and ‘ruined’ her life is jailed
prison illness | UVF ‘killer’ – who boasted he’d carried out 16 murders – dies in jail after suffering heart attack
case closed | Woman left her boyfriend stuck in a suitcase overnight in fatal game of hide and seek