Elaine Crowley warns Instagram followers after scammers set up another fake page

“Can’t believe this is happening again.”

Online fraudsters have targeted Ireland AM star, Elaine Crowley, again this week continuing a horrible campaign of malicious abuse using her image on social media over the past year.

In the latest incarnation of fake ads using the popular presenter’s identity, ‘Elaine’ appears to be advertising some sort of dieting plan.

“Can’t believe this is happening again,” Elaine wrote on Instagram.

The fake ad shows three images of the broadcaster purporting to say:

‘Ladies, I didn’t expect that me losing weight would cause so many questions. I’ve had so many messages that my Instagram was flooded with DM’s!

‘Instead of replying to each person separately I’ve decided to post about it. Yes I have lost 41 pounds over a period of 2 months. My recent photos weren’t edited in Photoshop.

Scam advert

‘Now I weigh 125 pounds and I am hoping to lose 7-12 more. The great question is how did I achieve it?’

Elaine wants the public to be well aware that the ad is fake and for nobody to hand over cash to anyone.

“***Scam please report if you see this page** So sick of Facebook and Instagram scams using my image and impersonating me. It’s exhausting and upsetting, especially when people are losing their hard earned money. Do better @meta #scamalert #report,” she wrote.

Elaine’s followers were quick to offer words of support and highlight how realistic these scams can appear.

“It's disgraceful and these scam promotions are sponsored so they are paid adverts. I'm not buying on these sites anymore, that hi smile scam was the last straw, they can't be trusted so ruining it for the genuine businesses as well and so upsetting for you and others Elaine. Surely something can be done. Take care x,” wrote one.

“I literally thought this was you posting seriously until I went to second picture and thought no way is that Elaine and then I read caption. Jeeez girl that’s no bueno. I’m sorry this is happening and even more sad for people who believe it and buy the product from scammers!! They’re so believeable these days ,” said another.

Elaine Crowley

“For God’s sakes there is no limit to what these people do. It’s insane. it’s not good enough they get away with it, who do we report to?” asked one woman,

and

“Jaysus @elainecrowleytv I was reading it thinking ‘that’s a strange thing for Elaine to say’ . I hope this gets shut down,” wrote another.

Back in March, Elaine had to deal with the same issue. Speaking on her TV show at the time, she criticised the “rubbish” sites and the damage they have caused.

She said: “I can’t count how many times I’ve reported sites. There was one particular one selling keto pills with a big, huge long article about me, very personal information about me.

“A lot of it lied about me saying I was suicidal because I was about 24 stone and that I was a mother with children and all that. Complete rubbish.”

The presenter warned of the dangers of these scams and expressed anger at the lack of policing of these fake sites.

She continued: “Some people believed it. Some people clicked it. Some people bought some of these tablets and they lost a lot of money.

“The problem is when you report it you can’t get through to any of these people and there’s no phone call and no email. You can’t say ‘My image is being used; my life is being used. Take this down.’

“I’m so exhausted from having to do it. There seems to be no actual body there to monitor it and the damage these things can cause,” she added.

It is worth noting that in the scam ads being created, the grammar and spelling is never perfect, indicating non-native speakers may possibly be behind some of the fraud.